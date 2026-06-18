i2c Honored for AI-Powered Fraud Detection at The Digital Banker MEA Innovation Awards 2026

i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, today announced it has won the “Best AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution by a Vendor” award at The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards 2026.

The award recognizes i2c's innovative use of artificial intelligence to help financial institutions and fintechs strengthen fraud prevention, improve authorization performance, and deliver more secure payment experiences. As fraud schemes become increasingly sophisticated and fast-moving, i2c's AI-driven fraud management capabilities enable clients to identify suspicious activity in real time while minimizing friction for legitimate cardholders.

Built into i2c's unified banking and payments platform, the company's AI-powered fraud risk management capabilities are embedded directly within its single-platform architecture, enabling real-time risk assessment and intelligent authorization decisioning. By combining advanced technology with a configurable platform architecture, i2c helps clients identify emerging fraud patterns, reduce risk exposure, and adapt quickly to evolving threats while maintaining a seamless customer experience. The platform captures up to 40% of fraud volume while maintaining approximately 0.5% customer friction, outperforming industry models.

“This recognition reflects i2c's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative fraud prevention capabilities that help our clients stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Matt Pearce, Vice President, Fraud Risk Management and Dispute Operations at i2c. “Banks, credit unions and fintechs need fraud prevention capabilities that are intelligent, adaptable, and embedded within the infrastructure powering their business. Through our unified, configurable platform, we help Middle East clients strengthen security, improve authorization performance, and scale with confidence.”

i2c works with financial institutions and fintech innovators across the Middle East and Africa to move beyond legacy infrastructure. Its next-generation, all-in-one platform spans credit, debit, and prepaid issuer processing; core banking; and money movement—enabling clients to launch digital-first payment and banking products faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver differentiated customer experiences in competitive markets. i2c's fraud solution has delivered measurable results for Middle East clients: across prepaid portfolios, fraud rates were reduced by up to 60%, declining from approximately 6 basis points to just over 2 basis points, while authorization approval rates reached up to 90%.

The Digital Banker Middle East & Africa Innovation Awards recognize organizations that are driving meaningful transformation across financial services through technology innovation, digital advancement, and customer-centric solutions. The full list of 2026 winners can be found here.

For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618582100/en/