i2c Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Beyon Money Business to Launch Corporate Card Program

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Beyon Money Business, a new vertical offering digital financial solutions for SMEs and Corporates, to launch an advanced corporate expense card program tailored to the small to mid-size enterprise sectors. The program will be available in Bahrain initially and throughout the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the future.

Leveraging i2c’s modular building block SaaS technology, the Beyon Money Business program underscores its commitment to flexible financial products and to modernizing how corporates manage their expenses through enhanced functionality and security features, such as 3D security for e-commerce transactions.

The launch of Beyon Money Business directly responds to the growing need for specialized corporate financial tools. With i2c's flexible banking and payments platform enabling the development of a state-of-the-art expense management solution, Beyon Money Business empowers its clients to take control of their financial operations with ease, security and efficiency.

"The launch of the Beyon Money Business corporate card program is part of our overall effort to provide an infrastructure that supports and accelerates the company’s growth and operational efficiency," said Serena Smith, chief client officer of i2c. "This launch is a prime example of how our expansive network and certifications with major card brands ensure broad and seamless regional accessibility."