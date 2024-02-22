IBA Group shortlisted for CEE Business Services Awards 2024

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services Awards.

The European Business Services Association published the shortlist of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Business Services Awards. IBA Group was selected as a finalist in the category Top AI or Process-Automation Implementation of the Year – CEE.

See CEE Business Services Awards Short-List https://www.europeanbusinessservices.com/news/114-companies-short-listed-for-cee-business-services-awards-2024-6-7-march

For the CEE Business Services Awards 2024, IBA Group submitted a price management solution the company implemented at a leading European furniture retailer.

Automation solution by IBA Group

The customer’s employees had to manage pricing for numerous furniture collections in multiple locations. The process was time-consuming and prone to human error. IBA Group developed a solution that extracts the input data from the source sheets automatically, monitors the sheets to identify when updates are needed and transfers the updated data to the web pages and intranets of relevant stores or warehouses. The automation solution provides reporting with detailed information about each product, including the item name, prices, collection name, region and changes made. The automation solution functions independently.

Prior to the project, IBA Group developed EasyRPA, an RPA platform intended for SMEs, as small businesses cannot afford a development team of their own, do not want to pay annual licence fees for automation technologies and have no funds to invest in compliance procedures. EasyRPA solves these problems and therefore became the base of the price management solution.

About CEE Business Services Summit & Awards

The CEE Business Services Awards is an annual contest for organisations that provide business services in Central and Eastern Europe. The European Business Services Association launched the awards 12 years ago. IBA Group was shortlisted for a number of CEE Business Services Awards and became a winner in 2017 with the project Promotion of IT among People with Disabilitiesin the category Top CSR Initiative of the Year.

In 2024, 97 companies were included in the 30 categories of the CEE Business Services Awards shortlist. Winners will be announced at the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards to be held from 6-7 March in Warsaw.

The awards jury will cast the final vote one night before the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards. On 6 and 7 March, attendees of the CEE Business Services Summit & Awards will be able to cast their votes for individual awards via a Brella platform. The jury vote will be weighted 2/3 and the popular vote 1/3. The awards auditors will compile all results to be unveiled at the gala awards ceremony.