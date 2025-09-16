iBASIS and XLSMART Announce Strategic Management Service Agreement to Manage International and Domestic Mobile Authentication Traffic

From left to right: Andrijanto Muljono, Director & Chief Enterprise & Strategic Relationship Officer, XLSMART; Patrick George, CEO, iBASIS

iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, and PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk (XLSMART), formerly known as PT XL Axiata Tbk and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, today announced the signing of a Management Service Agreement designed to enhance the efficiency and security of Mobile Authentication traffic delivered into the XLSMART network.

This agreement is a key part of XLSMART's long-term strategy to strengthen its enterprise business and digital services. iBASIS will serve as the unique international and domestic authorized gateway for Mobile Authentication traffic into XL network prefixes. The primary benefit of this collaboration is improved security for XLSMART’s customers by ensuring that all mobile authentication requests are transported over the authorized and legitimate iBASIS channel. The agreement outlines a comprehensive set of responsibilities aimed at optimizing transport, operations, and authentication integrity, as well as providing business intelligence to XLSMART in the rapidly evolving Mobile Authentication ecosystem.

“Partnering with iBASIS allows us to optimize the aggregation and secure transport of Mobile Authentication traffic across the market,” said Feby Sallyanto, Chief Enterprise Business Solution Officerat XLSMART. “Their global network, combined with deep expertise in the voice product market, operations, and business development ensures seamless delivery to our network.”

“We’re honored to be selected by XLSMART as their partner for Mobile Authentication and are fully committed to delivering comprehensive managed services that help strengthen XLSMART’s market leadership,” said Patrick George, CEO at iBASIS. “With our advanced infrastructure, unparalleled volume of customer relationships, and strategic global market intelligence, we will support XLSMART in providing legitimate and transparent authentication for consumers worldwide, leveraging new opportunities, and driving continued innovation in the field.”

iBASIS’ managed service model for Mobile Authentication gives XLSMART end-to-end control and insight across Mobile Authentication traffic. XLSMART also benefits from iBASIS’ real-time traffic monitoring and management, and strategic recommendations based on evolving market trends, allowing XLSMART to optimize their Authentication portfolio.