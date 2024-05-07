IBM expands software portfolio to AWS Marketplace in SA

IBM is also launching 15 new IBM consulting professional services and assets on AWS Marketplace.

IBM has rolled out its software portfolio on the AWS Marketplace to 92 countries, including South Africa.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with software listings from independent software vendors that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In a statement, the computing company says the expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, the UK and US, where the software is currently available. It will now be available in 18 African countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

According to a Canalys study, IBM says, cloud marketplaces continue to emerge as the fastest-growing route to market for software-as-a-service software (SaaS), expected to increase to $45 billion by 2025, up 84% CAGR over five years.

Marketplaces also help shorten the buying cycle, consolidate billing and make it easier to scale software deployments quickly, IBM adds.

The addition provides organisations more access to IBM’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data technologies within a portfolio of 44 listings and 29 SaaS offerings available for purchase.

Included among those are components of the watsonx AI and data platform, which allow enterprises to build, scale and govern AI workloads.

“IBM’s global expansion with AWS Marketplace opens up innovation opportunities for our joint customers across the world,” says Matt Yanchyshyn, GM of marketplace and partner services at AWS.

“This expanded collaboration between AWS and IBM reflects our shared commitment to empowering customers with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's fast-paced environment.”

Other software includes IBM’s database Db2 Cloud Pak for Data, as well as a portfolio of automation software, including Apptio, Turbonomic and Instana, and the IBM Security and Sustainability software portfolios, all built on Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS.

“Cloud computing is currently experiencing remarkable growth in South Africa as local companies are increasing their digital migration to meet the expectations of increasingly digital-first consumers and maintain a competitive advantage against competitors in the digital marketplace,” says Ria Pinto, GM and technology leader at IBM SA.

“By availing IBM’s portfolio of software on AWS Marketplace, we are expanding the points of entry for local organisations, both large and small, to have quick and easy access to IBM’s AI, data and cloud solutions, accelerating the secure modernisation of IT infrastructures and digital transformation of our enterprise landscape.”