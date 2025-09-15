IC Logistix launches revamped website

The revamped website features faster load times and simplified navigation.

Fibre-optic solutions provider IC Logistix has unveiled a redesigned website to better serve customers and industry stakeholders with faster, streamlined access to information.

The new platform marks a significant step in the company’s digital evolution, aligning with its expansion from an importer of specialised tools and equipment to a multi-dimensional service provider to the fibre-optic industry. Recent milestones include the establishment of IC-Kora, the first ever Fujikura accredited service lab in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2023 and the opening of the MICT-SETA-accredited Yushu Academy in 2025.

“In light of our growth and diversification, upgrading our website was a natural move. We needed a digital platform that reflects who we are today – innovative, accessible and committed to supporting Africa’s fibre roll-out,” said Zach Yacumakis, CEO of IC Logistix.

The revamped website features faster load times and simplified navigation, detailed product specifications, images and video resources, a newsroom with company announcements and industry news, comprehensive course information for the Yushu Academy training programmes and important information on IC Logistix’s repair, calibration and service services.

According to Yacumakis, the redesign was driven by customer demand for accessible, up-to-date information. “Our customers and partners rely on us not only for products and services, but also for knowledge and training. The new site makes it easier to find everything in one place.”

IC Logistix encourages visitors to explore the platform, subscribe to its newsletter and connect through its YouTube channel for product demonstrations and training content.

Explore the new IC Logistix website: www.icl.co.za