IHS SA, Project Isizwe bring free public WiFi to KwaMashu

IHS South Africa CEO Sandile Msimango.

IHS South Africa, a division of IHS Towers, has launched a public WiFi initiative in Durban’s KwaMashu township, in collaboration with Project Isizwe.

The project provides unlimited, free internet access to local residents, students, job-seekers and entrepreneurs.

IHS South Africa CEO Sandile Msimango comments: “Connectivity is more than a luxury; it is a lifeline. This initiative is not just about providing internet; it’s about empowering a community with essential resources for education, economic growth and comprehensive digital inclusion.

“We believe this collaboration provides a powerful example of how public-private partnerships can ignite digital opportunities and help transform township economies and communities across South Africa.”

As part of the launch, 10 unemployed youth from KwaMashu received digital and ICT-related training facilitated by IHS SA’s partner, Social Coding.

According to a statement, through a five-day training programme, the young people were introduced to various skills relating to virtual reality technologies, mobile applications, exhibition management techniques, effective communication, customer service and technical troubleshooting. These new skills and technologies were presented during the launch event to local community members through 10 interactive stands.

The digital engagement will also shift to local primary schools, featuring a specialised robotics showcase for younger audiences.

“Beyond facilitating connectivity, we also need to provide young people with new opportunities to acquire digital skills so that they can serve as technology ambassadors for their communities. We are proud to work with partners such as Project Isizwe and Social Coding to help bring these opportunities, alongside community connectivity, to the next generation,” Msimango concludes.