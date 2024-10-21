iiDENTIFii celebrates technology partner, iProov, as first to achieve FIDO Remote Identity Verification certification

Meeting the security challenges of a rapidly digitising world.

iProov, which positions itself as a leading provider of science-based biometric identity solutions and iiDENTIFii’s technology partner in Africa, is the first to achieve the new, global certification in face biometric identity verification from the FIDO Alliance. The FIDO Alliance is an open industry association whose mission is to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords. This programme is the premier certification to assess the performance and usability of remote identity verification systems based on facial biometrics.

Gur Geva, Founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, says: “As iProov’s African technology partner, we are proud to deliver face authentication and verification technology backed by this rigorously tested, widely respected establishment. iProov’s FIDO certification adds another layer of trust to our offering’s ability to scale and to meet the ever-growing security challenges of our rapidly digitising world.”

In a rigorous process conducted by Ingenium Biometrics, a FIDO face verification accredited lab, which consisted of no less than 10 000 tests, iProov’s Dynamic Liveness achieved a flawless success record with no attacks passing the system. These results set a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability, achieving a 0% Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) and a 0.14% False Reject Rate (FRR).

“For the first time, governments and enterprises worldwide can rely on an industry-recognised, large-scale biometric performance standard and certification programme. Finally, they can specify and procure biometrics with presentation attack liveness defences with confidence in a third-party benchmark,” said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. “iProov is delighted to have met and exceeded this standard. Our status as the only vendor so far to successfully pass this programme underwrites the trust in iProov shown by so many governments, large enterprises and leading trust service providers.”

African industry perspective from iiDENTIFii

“We are proud to use iProov’s infallible technology to support and secure the onboarding and verification processes for four of South Africa’s tier one banks as well as a growing portfolio of clients, from financial services and government to telecommunications, insurance and healthcare,” says Geva.

One of the ways iProov – and, in turn, iiDENTIFii – stands out is by delivering a solution that underpins positive intentions with rigorous auditing and testing. This shines through in industry benchmarks like eIDAS certification, W3C WCAG 2.2 AA, Section 508 compliance, and now FIDO certification.

Geva concludes: “We are privileged to partner with iProov in bringing its world-leading biometric authentication and verification technology to Africa and beyond. Its recent FIDO certification further establishes the platform as a pioneer in inclusive, scalable and safe face biometrics.”