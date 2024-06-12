iiDENTIFii recognised as Luminary in Prism Financial Services report

Gur Geva, CEO and Founder of iiDENTIFii.

iDENTIFii, which positions itself as a leader in remote biometric identity authentication, proudly announces its recognition as a Luminary in the latest Prism Financial Services report.

This prestigious accolade underscores iiDENTIFii's innovative contributions to the financial services industry, particularly in the realm of secure digital identity verification.

The Prism Financial Services report is published by the The Prism Project. Launched in January 2024 by Acuity Market Intelligence, The Prism Project aims to help industry influencers and decision-makers understand, innovate and implement digital identity technologies and solutions. The report’s rigorous analysis and industry insights identifies key players driving technological advancements. iiDENTIFii’s inclusion as a Luminary highlights the company's excellence in providing cutting-edge biometric solutions that enhance security and streamline customer onboarding processes for financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to be named a Luminary in the Prism Financial Services report," said Gur Geva, CEO and Founder of iiDENTIFii. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing digital security for the financial services sector, and across all industries. We will continue to push the boundaries of biometric technology to ensure the highest standards of identity verification."

This latest accolade adds to a growing list of awards and recognitions iiDENTIFii has received over the years, cementing its position as a leader in the field. Notable awards include:

MTN App of the Year – Enterprise

KPMG Tech Innovator of the Year

Microsoft Independent Software Vendor of the Year

AfricaTech AI Leader of the Year

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies – Digital Innovation

Technology Top 100 – Overall Excellence

These recognitions reflect iiDENTIFii’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its impactful contributions to the biometric and digital identity sectors. The company's technology, which has been stress-tested on over 50 million African face match operations, is trusted by some of the largest financial institutions in Africa.

iiDENTIFii’s remote face authentication platform is designed to meet the stringent requirements of global audit and assurance standards, ensuring robust compliance with regulatory frameworks such as KYC (know your customer) and AML (anti-money laundering). The company’s patented 4D Liveness technology sets it apart by providing resilience against deepfake and digital replay attacks, thereby offering a higher level of security for digital transactions.

For more information about iiDENTIFii and its award-winning biometric authentication solutions, please visit iiDENTIFii's website.