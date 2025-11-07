IITPSA announces President’s Awards finalists

Recognising the leading lights in the South African IT industry.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has announced the finalists for this year’s IITPSA President’s Awards.

The prestigious annual awards have recognised the South African IT industry’s leading lights for over 35 years. This year, the awards feature a new category – the Women in IT Excellence Award, for women who demonstrate professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

IITPSA President Pearl Pasi says: “The addition of an award specifically for women in IT reflects our commitment to boosting inclusion in the IT sector, holding up inspiring role models for girls and young women, and supporting efforts to encourage more young women to study IT.”

Congratulating the finalists, she adds: “The President’s Awards finalists represent yet another group of accomplished, inspiring IT professionals aligned with our theme for this year’s awards – ‘Excellence in an AI-Driven World’."

The finalists for the 2025 IITPSA President’s Awards are as follows:

IT Personality Award

This award recognises a person who has made a positive impact on the SA ICT industry, who has been successful in building a highly respected IT organisation or business, or who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the IT industry.

Matt Putman, Co-Founder and CEO of iKhokha

Matt Putman co-founded iKhokha, one of the first fintech companies in Africa, just over 13 years ago. iKhokha makes financial services more accessible and affordable for entrepreneurs, and processes over R20 billion annually. It has distributed more than R3 billion in working capital into the SME sector. In 2025, the company was acquired by Nedbank for R1.65 billion subject to regulatory approvals.

Putman has received several accolades, including being named one of Avance Media’s Top 100 Most Influential Young South Africans and being recognised as the CEO of the year in 2023, 2024 and 2025 at Crossfin’s South African fintech conference. iKhokha has been recognised for accelerating digital acceptance in Africa at Mastercard’s EMEA EDGE Conference in 2022, followed by winning the MTN financial services app of the year in 2023.

Siddika Osman, CEO of Nkgwete IT Solutions

Siddika Osman is the CEO and a founding member of Nkgwete IT Solutions. With 28 years of experience in the ICT sector, she began her career as a Systems Engineer at Transnet in 1996 and has since held roles such as Operations Manager, Regional Manager, Business Process and Governance Specialist, and CEO across various organisations, including Arivia.kom, T-Systems and Nkgwete IT Solutions. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of South Africa, a Certificate in Leadership Development from GIBS Business School, and a Seed Transformation Program Certificate from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Passionate about Nkgwete’s mission, she focuses on delivering excellence as a service provider, fostering a motivating workplace, ensuring financial sustainability and uplifting communities through corporate citizenship.

Dave Clark, Chief Technology Officer of Alefbet Holdings

After graduating from a UK University with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering, Dave Clark started a career in IT 33 years ago, working in technical, security and service delivery roles across a broad spectrum of business sectors over three continents. Since arriving in South Africa 15 years ago, he has helped develop the BPO business sector, transforming standards, governance and capabilities of technological functions across many organisations. He is an IITPSA SIGCyber Committee member and has also been key in developing the cyber security capabilities of South African organisations. Working with renowned South African vendors and applying a pragmatic approach, he helps drive improvements and effectiveness of cyber security across the country.

Visionary CIO

This award recognises a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business, or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

Dr Mohammed Haroon Rashid Ansari, Director (VP) – Digital Transformation & Business Excellence at WNS Global Services (SA) (part of Capgemini)

With a Post Doctorate in Technology and Innovation Management and over 16 years of global experience, Dr Mohammed Haroon Rashid Ansari is a business excellence and digital transformation leader who has led AI-powered transformation initiatives, automation programmes and data-driven strategies across 10 countries, enabling organisations to accelerate growth and operational agility.

He is an IBM Certified AI Professional, SAFe Agile Practitioner, Certified Master Black Belt, Project Management Professional (PMP) and Lead Auditor Certified, bringing a unique blend of strategic foresight, technical depth and operational discipline. He is passionate about transforming complexity into clarity, driving innovation that not only addresses today’s challenges but also builds a foundation for sustainable, technology-led growth.

Sibusiso Mbingo, Chief Information Officer at glu Mutual

Sibusiso Mbingo is a transformative CIO, agile evangelist and data-driven strategist whose leadership is redefining insurance innovation across Africa. As CIO at glu Mutual, he architected and led the launch of Project Gemini, South Africa’s first fully digital insurer, delivering modular architecture, AI-powered underwriting and seamless onboarding that set new industry benchmarks.

His career spans strategic roles at Vodacom, Absa, Momentum Group, Standard Bank, FNB and Clientele. Recognised among South Africa’s DT50 Visionary Leaders Driving Digital Transformation, he translates innovation into board-level strategy and culturally resonant impact. He champions ESG-aligned leadership, ethical governance and psychological well-being in tech adoption, ensuring that technology serves both people and purpose.

Louise van der Bank, Chief Information Officer at AfriSam

Louise van der Bank is a business and technology leader who has redefined the role of CIO as a catalyst for digital innovation, business transformation and sustainable growth. She has over two decades of IT leadership experience across multinational corporations, private enterprises and state-owned entities. With a proven record of delivering large-scale transformation programmes and measurable business outcomes, she continues to position technology as a true enabler of strategic value.

She holds a BSc in Computer Science and a Higher Education Diploma from North-West University, and she completed executive programmes through Assessment Technologies International and the Darden Business School, University of Virginia, USA. In 2019, she became one of the first CIOs to achieve Professional CIO certification at the highest level and was honoured with the “Decade of CIO Service” award in 2024.

Tando Luyaba, Chief Information Officer at the Information Regulator

Tando Luyaba is an award-winning technology executive and public sector innovator with over 15 years’ experience in digital transformation, ICT governance and strategic technology leadership. He serves as the CIO at the Information Regulator, where he is driving a bold digital transformation agenda centred on efficiency, transparency and citizen impact.

He is best known for conceptualising and developing BizPortal, a digital one-stop platform that simplified business registration in South Africa. He has also led several flagship projects that have been recognised locally and internationally for transforming operations and advancing compliance in the public sector. His accolades include Trailblazer of the Year (2021), Government Technology Leader of the Year (2022) and the World CIO 200 Global Champion and Master (2024 and 2025).

Leocadia Kamanga, ICT Business Unit Leader at the Auditor General of South Africa

Leocardia Kamanga serves as the Business Unit Leader/CIO at the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), a position she has held since July 2022. With over 20 years of experience in technology services, IT auditing and governance, her leadership has spearheaded transformative initiatives at AGSA, including the restructuring of the IT department and the launch of the Audit Software Programme to modernise core auditing systems. She holds a BSc in Computer Science, a Master’s in Project Management and is currently pursuing a PhD in Big Data Management. Her professional credentials include CIA, CGEIT, CISA and ACDA. She is an active member of IIA, ISACA and IoDSA.

In September 2025, she was honoured with AGSA’s Leadership Excellence Award, recognising her visionary leadership and commitment to transformation through technology.

Technology Excellence Award

The Technology Excellence Award celebrates a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of IT, or designed an innovative new technology, for an organisation or delivered measurable benefit for business and the SA Economy.

Lyverne Prinsloo, Chief Executive Officer: Beeyond Drones and Lead Consultant Information Security at SITA

Lyverne Prinsloo is Lead Consultant Information Security at SITA and the founder of Beeyond Drones, a drone company providing security and drone training services. Beeyond Drones is a 100% black women-owned premier drone services provider, which is SACAA and Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority accredited. Prinsloo is a SACAA Drone Pilot, has SACAA BVLOS Rating and is a SACAA Drone Flight Instructor and SACAA Drone Technician, who founded the company to converge cyber security and physical security. As the founder of Beeyond Drones, she is harnessing drone technology to empower the youth, protect communities and drive innovation in STEM education.

Boitumelo Makgoba, CEO of Fetsi Data Technologies

Boitumelo Makgoba is an AI and Data Leader, CEO and TEDx speaker recognised among the World CIO 200 Champions, the Most Iconic Black Women Leaders Driving Change by CIO Business World, and as a Top 100 Data Leader Globally. As CEO of FETSI Data Technologies, she is pioneering inclusive AI innovation across South Africa. She leads the development of FETSI Access, an AI-powered digital inclusion platform designed to unlock access to essential resources for people living with disabilities. By connecting users to resources, services, tools and opportunities, the platform empowers marginalised communities to fully participate in the digital economy. This has positioned Fetsi Data Technologies as a global leader in inclusive AI, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Championing accessibility, empowerment and equity through technology, she believes innovation should serve not just progress, but people.

Tony van der Linden, Chief Information Officer of BBD

Tony van der Linden is CIO at BBD, a leading global software solutions company. With over two decades of experience in technology strategy, enterprise architecture and large-scale digital transformation, he helps organisations align technology with business vision to drive sustainable, measurable impact. Van der Linden holds both a Master of Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, is a certified Professional CIO (Pr.CIO) with the IITPSA, and is a Senior Member of the IEEE.

He has authored numerous articles on structured digital evolution and frequently delivers guest lectures and keynotes on enterprise transformation and digital maturity.

Social Responsibility/Community Award

This award recognises a person, team or project delivering the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community, or addressing the digital divide.

Dr Stephen Nambula, IT Security Specialist at MAKEKE Freight

Dr Stephen Nambula is an IT Security Specialist at Makeke Freight, as well as Principal and Child Psychologist at TWC International Daycare, and a pastor at True Worship International Ministries. His daycare centre feeds over 200 children daily. He is also committed to building ICT skills among the children in his community.

Originally from Uganda, he came to South Africa in 2010 to pursue his studies. Having been robbed on arrival, he lived on the streets of Kempton Park for a year. He later found work and began feeding the homeless and launched a daycare centre. Dr Nambula then pursued his studies and graduated as a Child Psychologist. He also holds a diploma in Logistics Management, Diploma in Information Technology, Diploma in Theology, Degree in Theology, a Master’s in Theology and a Doctorate in Theology.

Gaurav Mittal, IT Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Independent Skilled Volunteer

Gaurav Mittal is an IT Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He has over 18 years of experience transforming data science, cloud and DevOps into tools for social good. He is a published author of 26 peer-reviewed articles and a global speaker across the USA, India, Turkey and Bulgaria.

His collaborations with the Tanzania Health and Medical Education Foundation (TAHMEF) and Youth Advocates in Africa, along with other non-profits in the USA, highlight his commitment to using IT to drive social change. Through these partnerships, he developed sustainable data systems, impact dashboards and outcome-tracking frameworks that enable local teams to monitor progress, secure funding and strengthen healthcare and youth programmes. Globally, he has completed 23 non-profit data and analytics projects across three continents, contributing over 400 volunteer hours and generating $111 000 in estimated value. He is also a mentor at Nashville Software School and a judge of 15 international hackathons.

Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO of the University of the Witwatersrand

Dr Stanley Mpofu is a distinguished ICT and digital transformation leader with over 30 years of experience. Born and raised in humble beginnings, he carries a strong connection to his cultural heritage, which continues to shape his values of integrity, service and community upliftment. A proud alumnus of the University of the Witwatersrand, where he later earned a PhD in Strategic Leadership, Dr Mpofu began his career in 1995 as a desktop technician at Transnet. He rose through the ranks to become a Chartered CIO and Certified Director (IoDSA).

Since 2017, he has served as Chief Information Officer at Wits University, where he transformed a struggling ICT division into a strategic, high-performing unit. His “Smart Classroom” initiative and rapid shift to online learning during the pandemic showcased his ability to lead through crises. Dr Mpofu chairs HEITSA – representing CIOs from 26 public universities – and serves on multiple national boards, including TENET and the Public Sector ICT Forum. He was recognised as “CIO of the Year” (2024) and “CIO of the Decade in the Public Sector” among his numerous accolades.

Grant Hughes, CISO at GVW Group, Founder & President of the ISC2 Cape Town Chapter

Grant Hughes, widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most decorated cyber security experts, holds a Master’s degree in Information Security and more than 30 industry certifications, including CISA, CISM, CDPSE, CISSP, CCSP and CEH.

As the CISO of a global organisation, he is a trusted advisor and respected thought leader in the security industry. He is a featured speaker at local and international industry conferences, has authored several peer-reviewed articles in the ISACA International Journal and regularly contributes to ISC2 Insights and other publications.

His accolades include the 2025 ISACA SA Chapter President’s Award, a CIO Africa magazine cover feature, recognition in Top Cyber News Magazine’s 40 Under 40 (Berlin, 2024) and winning the Cyber Leadership Institute’s Global Competition in 2023 for developing a leading cyber resilience strategy.

He is also an ISC2 Authorized Instructor and Certified EC-Council Instructor and serves as the founder and president of the ISC2 Cape Town Chapter and the Africa Tech Talent Support Project.

The Leva Foundation

The Leva Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on entering people into the economy. Leva has had over a decade of impact in Africa, Europe, Indonesia and South Korea, creating pathways to the economy through education and skills development. Projects such as Tangible ‘unplugged coding’, which teaches coding and AI skills to teachers and school aged learners, and Red Band Barista academy, are internationally acclaimed.

Co-founder and CEO Ryan le Roux holds an MBA from Henley Business School, and in 2023, he received the prestigious Henley Alumni Education Innovation Award in recognition of his creative approach to social impact work. In 2024, he received a scholarship to attend an on campus Executive Education Course at Harvard Business School with 170 other non-learners from around the world.

Dynamism in ICT Youth Award

This award is for a person under the age of 25 years who has demonstrated exceptional potential or achievement in ICT over the past two to five years, or who has demonstrated the characteristics of a positive and inspirational role model for young people.

Yohannes Libelo, Business Analyst at BoxFusion

Yohannes Libelo is a Business Analyst graduate at Boxfusion in Midrand. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town (UCT). During his studies, he conducted research on explainable artificial intelligence (XAI). His work was selected for inclusion in an upcoming publication on responsible AI and human-computer interaction. He was also recognised for his academic excellence through the KPMG Award for Outstanding Academic Performance in 2024, and for his innovative teamwork at the Discovery Graduate Hackathon, where his team’s SafeRoute application won for its creative use of data to improve public safety.

Libelo is dedicated to community empowerment and digital inclusion. Through Just Grace NPC, he has supported computer literacy programmes for high school learners in under-resourced communities, and through the Surplus People Project (SPP), he has contributed to digital transformation and policy research to promote equitable rural development.

Tanaka Dhliwayo, Founder and CEO at Tanie Codes Org

Twenty-two-year-old Tanaka Dhliwayo is a social entrepreneur, software developer, IT tutor and tech advocate. She is the Founder and CEO of Tanie Codes, a non-profit organisation based in Soweto that introduces girls to computer programming, robotics and essential digital skills.

Through Tanie Codes, she has created opportunities for hundreds of girls from disadvantaged backgrounds to gain exposure to STEM careers and acquire skills that prepare them for the future digital workforce.

She was named one of South Africa’s Top 15 Geeks by Geek Culture, recognised as a Rising Star in Emerging Technology by Wired for Women and received the Aspiring Teen Award at the Women in Tech Africa Awards. She is also Chairperson of Her Tech Society – a pioneering women-in-tech movement.

Vukile Ntsele, Founder & Director at Themba Digital Security (TDS)

Over the past three years, 20-year-old Vukile Ntsele has fused innovation, governance and community building to advance South Africa’s digital transformation agenda. As Founding Chairperson of the GKSS Midrand, a subsidiary of a student tech society with more than 34 000 innovators, Ntsele scaled a digital innovation network from 0 to about 1 000 students in around 10 months, collaborating with stakeholders to expand youth access to coding, AI ethics and cyber security.

Key innovations include Healthcare Staff Secure – an AI-driven identity and access management system; ThreatSense Analytics – an NLP model to detect online grooming and GBV-related behaviour; and Skaftin – a peer-to-peer food-exchange platform for students. As Founder & Director of Themba Digital Security (TDS), he now drives cross-sector stakeholder engagement to position TDS as a leader in securing Africa’s digital future. His accolades include the ISACA Student Award, GradStar Top 500, and the Golden Key International Honour Society.

IITPSA Member Ambassador Award

This award, launched in 2024, acknowledges an ordinary IITPSA member who has made notable contributions to the institute.

Amakan Elisha Agoni, Lecturer at the Faculty of ICT at Rosebank College, Cape Town

Amakan Elisha Agoni is a distinguished IT professional, engineer, academic and researcher. A Professional Member of the IITPSA and a registered Candidate Engineer, he has made significant contributions to the IT industries, ICT in education, research in DSP, telecommunications and network security within South Africa and beyond.

He is part of the Independent Institute of Education, the academic arm of the ADvTECH Group, where he is actively engaged in teaching, curriculum development and applied research across disciplines. He has also been actively involved in student mentorship in various ICT outreach and programmes under the banner of IITPSA. He recently envisaged the idea to establish a Student Chapter of IITPSA at Rosebank College in Cape Town. This chapter is now in the process of being replicated across all Rosebank Colleges nationwide. Agoni has collaborated on multidisciplinary research initiatives, supervised student innovation projects and contributed to scholarly publications advancing the discourse in IT, engineering and digital transformation.

Kurai Masocha, Founder and CEO of Tech Oasis Systems and Chair of the IITPSA Innovation Special Interest Group

Kurai Masocha is Founder and CEO of Tech Oasis Systems, the company behind Breeze Invoicing and Accounting Software. With over 18 years’ experience in software development, fintech and technology leadership, Masocha has held impactful roles at Standard Bank, Multichoice and Marsh Insurance, contributing to enterprise digital transformation and financial systems modernisation. He holds a Master’s in Business Leadership from UNISA and an Honours in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Pretoria. He also holds a Google Nanodegree in AI Programming with Python, is a Certified Professional Director (Canada) and a Microsoft-certified professional.

He currently serves as Chairperson of the IITPSA Innovation Special Interest Group, advocating for emerging technologies, digital entrepreneurship and the development of future-ready ICT professionals across Africa.

Saba Rahimi, Pr.CIO and Chair of the IITPSA Gauteng Chapter

Saba Rahimi began his professional career as a Junior Lecturer at the University of Cape Town, where he taught programming and the full software development life cycle to undergraduate students while completing his Master of Commerce (MCom) degree.

He has published several papers in peer-reviewed journals, with a focus on higher education. Over the past decade, he has held three CIO positions. He also provided consultancy services to various organisations across South Africa in areas such as POPIA compliance, business continuity, cyber security and disaster recovery. He completed an MBA at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in 2022, which was published at the London International Conference on Education. He joined the IITPSA as a Professional Member in October 2020, and in 2024 he became a Pr.CIO. He actively serves on several committees, including the Olympiad Scientific Committee for both programming and applications, the disciplinary committee and currently chairs the Gauteng Chapter Committee.

Ashleigh Mabaire, Developer Advocate at Shesh, Deputy Chair of the IITPSA WIIT Chapter and Treasurer of the Gauteng Chapter

Ashleigh Mabaire is a software developer turned developer advocate, passionate about people, technology and growth. She holds a BSc in Information Technology, majoring in Computer Science and Informatics from the University of Johannesburg. She serves as Deputy Chair of the IITPSA WIIT Chapter, Treasurer of the Gauteng Chapter and is a member of SIGAIR. She is deeply committed to mentoring students and young IT professionals, and creates engaging, educational content on social media, inspiring the next generation of tech leaders. Her work consistently goes beyond teaching skills: she empowers others to embrace growth, navigate challenges and explore opportunities in IT.

Thenzie Stewart, Senior Manager: Financial Systems at the CSIR, IITPSA Board Member and Chair of the IITPSA Social & Ethics committee and WIIT Chapter

Thenzie Stewart is an accomplished ICT leader, strategist and an advocate for women in technology. With over two-and-a-half decades of experience in technology-enabled transformation, she has led enterprise-wide ICT transformation initiatives focused on digital innovation, systems modernisation, data intelligence and AI integration across complex organisational environments. She is Chair of the IITPSA Social & Ethics Committee and Chair of the IITPSA Women in IT (WIIT) Chapter, which she has revitalised into a recognised platform for mentorship, advocacy and professional growth for women in technology. She regularly contributes to ICT forums, media features and IITPSA events, promoting digital ethics, responsible AI and inclusive innovation.

Women in IT Excellence Award

The Woman in IT Excellence Award recognises individuals who demonstrate professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson, Professor in the School of Information Technology, Nelson Mandela University

Professor Kerry-Lynn Thomson is a Professor and Head of the Network Engineering Department in the School of Information Technology at Nelson Mandela University, where she also serves as Director of the Centre for Research in Information and Cyber Security (CRICS). She is a National Research Foundation (NRF) C2-rated researcher, recognised as an established scholar with international standing.

Professor Thomson has published extensively in leading international journals and conferences, and leads an ongoing Grade R Cybersafety Project, which was nominated for the 2025 National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) Awards in the ‘Communication’ category.

She is Chair of the IFIP Working Group 11.12 on Human Aspects of Information Security and Assurance, and Chair of the IITPSA Special Interest Group for Cybersecurity (SIGCyber)

Tshegofatso Seitlhamo, Primary School Educator

Tshegofatso Seitlhamo is a full-time educator at Goodwill Primary School in the North West.

Her interest in ICT in education was sparked after attending a Digital Transformation Conference at Durban hosted by SchoolnetSA and an Educators Workshop in Coding and Robotics facilitated by the Unisa Science and Engagement Centre.

She then founded the Lesang-Bana ECD – Coding Club, securing international funding from ChangeX for her Coding and Robotics Club. This year, she achieved first position in the local education office for the National Teacher's Award for Enhanced Teaching and Learning in Technology. She was also listed in Sunday World among 2025 Heroic Women in Science, Technology and Innovation, is a Teachers CAN Lead Multiplier Alumni and collaborated with Book Dash and ChangeX to improve literacy in early childhood development.

Charmaine Houvet, Senior Director for Africa at Cisco

Charmaine Houvet, Cisco's Senior Director for Africa, is a globally recognised visionary and influential force in the digital sector, with over three decades of distinguished leadership. Her unique strength lies in her role as a bridge-builder, connecting Cisco's innovation directly to the strategic betterment of African communities. She is also the official Cisco spokesperson for Africa.

Houvet has served as a member of President Ramaphosa's 4IR Commission, where she was instrumental in shaping South Africa’s national strategy for harnessing emerging technologies. She also founded Afriel, a mentorship non-profit dedicated to coaching young women, serves as a board member of We Think Code and chairs the Cisco Systems Charitable Trust Foundation. She also serves as an orchestrator for DukeCE strategic programmes and recently co-founded the AI club with DukeCE’s Dr Sharmla Chetty.

Senele Goba, Founding Director of 4IR Innovations

Senele Goba is the founder and director of 4IR Innovations, specialising in industrial automation, technology innovation and educational technology. She is also the founder of Ososayensi Education Advancement NPC, exposing youth in under-served areas to science, technology and innovation.

She holds an Honour's degree in Computer Science and a Certificate in Strategic Integration of Technology in Education. She is currently pursuing an Executive MBA with the Quantic School of Business and Leadership (Washington DC).

She previously served as President and Chairperson of the Board of the IITPSA and contributed to Women in IT and the KZN Chapter. A TechWomen Fellow, she was recognised among the 108 Emerging Leaders in STEM globally (2020-2021) and among 50 Most Inspiring South African Women in STEM (2020).

Ulandi Exner – Management Consultant/Advisor, Board Leader and Advocate for Women

Ulandi Exner is an accomplished ICT professional and business leader with over two decades of multinational experience. She has held senior executive roles including Group IT Executive, COO and Director, and currently serves as Chairperson of the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), the first woman ever to hold this position.

As a former President of the IITPSA, she worked tirelessly to advance professionalism in the ICT industry. She is also a former Chairperson of the IITPSA Women in IT Chapter and an IITPSA Fellow.

Through her consultancy, Lands Consulting, she advises both public and private organisations on ICT strategy, risk and governance and cyber security. She currently serves on multiple boards and governance committees, including at Broadband Infraco (BBI), South Africa Police Service (SAPS), Bestmed, the Presidency of South Africa and the Department of Science and Innovation. She also serves as a part-time lecturer at Nelson Mandela University, where she teaches the MPhil IT Security module.

To view their full bios and show support for finalists, go to https://www.iitpsa.org.za/annual-presidents-award-finalists/.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Bryanston Country Club on 25 November.

ICT professionals wishing to attend the event can reserve their seat here: https://www.iitpsa.org.za/event/iitpsa-presidents-awards-2025/.