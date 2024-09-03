IITPSA elects new president, 2024-25 board

Pearl Pasi.

Pearl Pasi has been elected as the new President and Board Chairperson of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), following the decision by former President, Senele Goba, to step down from the role.

Pasi, previously the Deputy President of the IITPSA, is also Chair of the IITPSA’s Western Cape Chapter and serves as a committee member on the IITPSA Women in IT (WIIT) Chapter.

She was elected at an IITPSA board meeting held on 28 August, after the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the institute held the day before, and following Goba’s decision to resign from her role as President of the IITPSA, as Board Chairperson and as a member of the board.”

Goba noted: “My appointment as President and Chair last year was indeed an honour, and it has been a privilege to serve the IITPSA and our members in this capacity. However, due to other demands of my life involving family, career and health, I have reviewed all these aspects. I must be realistic about the demands of these roles and my own time constraints.”

At the IITPSA board meeting, Pasi was elected to the new role, and John Singh, KwaZulu-Natal Chapter Committee member and Blockchain and Crypto Special Interest Group Chair, was named the new IITPSA Board Vice-Chair and Vice-President.

The IITPSA board for 2024-25 also includes Moira de Roche (Treasurer), Karel Matthee, Rimmon Kisten, Kudzayi Chipidza, Prof Lynn Futcher, Admire Gwanzura, Noel Zambezi and Terence Govender.

IITPSA CEO Tony Parry said: “Senele has served the IITPSA with dedication, enthusiasm and professionalism, and we thank her for her service. We welcome Pearl to the position and wish her every success in her new leadership role in the institute.”