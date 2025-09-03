IITPSA opens nominations for 2025 President’s Awards, celebrating excellence in AI-driven world

Nominations are open.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has opened nominations for the prestigious 2025 IITPSA President’s Awards, which will celebrate “excellence in an AI-driven world”.

The IITPSA President’s Awards recognise outstanding contributions to the South African ICT sector, honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation and leadership in their fields. The awards recognise the champions shaping the future of the profession in an era where artificial intelligence is redefining industries, work and society.

In addition to the established awards, the IITPSA Women in IT Chapter (WIIT) has introduced a new category: the Woman in IT Excellence Award. This award honours professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and a commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

Pearl Pasi, President of the IITPSA, said: “Technology, and in particular AI, is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, creating new opportunities, challenges and ethical considerations. The IITPSA President’s Awards honour those who not only excel technically, but also lead with integrity and purpose in navigating this landscape.”

The awards are open to individuals who have made significant contributions to the ICT profession in South Africa through leadership, innovation, teaching, research or community engagement.

Award categories

The 2025 IITPSA President’s Awards categories are:

The Visionary CIO Award honours a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business and/or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

The Technology Excellence Award is presented to a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of technology for an organisation and/or who has exhibited technological excellence that has delivered measurable benefit for business/the South African economy.

The Social Responsibility/Community Award is presented to a person, team or project that delivers the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community or brings the community into the IT space.

The Dynamism in ICT Youth Award recognises a person younger than 25 for exceptional potential or achievement in ICT. Nominees should be nominated by educators, employers, colleagues or mentors and may include students excelling in STEM studies with outstanding bodies of work; young entrepreneurs in the IT sector; and individual up-and-coming IT professionals.

The Woman in IT Excellence Award honours professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and a commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

The Member Ambassador Award, recognising exceptional commitment and effort by an IITPSA member to serve as an ambassador of the institute.

The Fellowship of the Institute Award is given in recognition of a long-serving individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the institute or the profession as a whole.

How to nominate

Nominate deserving candidates today. Full criteria and nomination forms are available on the IITPSA website: https://www.iitpsa.org.za/annual-presidents-awards-criteria-nominations/

The closing date for nominations is Friday, 19 September 2025 at 5pm. The winners will be announced at the prestigious IITPSA President’s Awards breakfast in November 2025 in Johannesburg.