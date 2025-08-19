IITPSA opens nominations for 2025 President’s Awards

Pearl Pasi, president of the IITPSA.

Nominations for the 2025 Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) President’s Awards are now open, to acknowledge ‘excellence in an AI-driven world’.

The accolades recognise outstanding contributions to the South African ICT sector, honouring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional vision, innovation and leadership in their fields.

The awards recognise the champions shaping the future of the profession in an era when artificial intelligence is redefining industries, work and society.

Bidvest CIO Nomonde White-Ndlovu and Cinga Nyangintsimbi, founder and MD of Batsamayi Software Development, were among the 2024 winners.

In addition to the established awards, the IITPSA Women in IT Chapter has introduced a new category: the Woman in IT Excellence Award. This honours professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and a commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

“Technology, and in particular AI, is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, creating new opportunities, challenges and ethical considerations,” says Pearl Pasi, president of the IITPSA.

“The IITPSA President’s Awards honour those who not only excel technically, but also lead with integrity and purpose in navigating this landscape.”

According to the IITPSA, the awards and the various categories are open to individuals who have made significant contributions to the ICT profession in SA through leadership, innovation, teaching, research, or community engagement.

The Visionary CIO Award honours a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business and/or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

The Technology Excellence Award is presented to a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of technology for an organisation and/or who has exhibited technological excellence that has delivered measurable benefit for business/the South African economy.

The Social Responsibility/Community Award is presented to a person, team or project that delivers the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community or brings the community into the IT space.

The Dynamism in ICT Youth Award recognises a person younger than 25 for exceptional potential or achievement in ICT. Nominees should be nominated by educators, employers, colleagues or mentors, and may include students excelling in STEM studies with outstanding bodies of work, young entrepreneurs in the IT sector and individual up-and-coming IT professionals.

The Fellowship of the Institute Award is given in recognition of a long-serving individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the institute or the profession as a whole.

To nominate deserving candidates for these awards, click here.

Nominations close on 19 September and winners will be named at an award ceremony in November.