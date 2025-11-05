IITPSA President's Awards 2025 finalists announced

Pearl Pasi, president of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa.

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has announced the finalists for its 2025 President’s Awards.

These annual awards have recognised leading lights in SA’s IT industry for over 35 years. This year, the awards feature a new category – the Women in IT Excellence Award – for women IITPSA members who demonstrate professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

Pearl Pasi, president of the IITPSA, said the introduction of the award reflects the institute’s ongoing efforts to champion inclusion and gender diversity in technology.

“The addition of an award specifically for women in IT reflects our commitment to boosting inclusion in the IT sector, holding up inspiring role models for girls and young women, and supporting efforts to encourage more young women to study IT,” she said.

Congratulating this year’s finalists, Pasi added: “The President’s Awards finalists represent yet another group of accomplished, inspiring IT professionals aligned with our theme for this year’s awards – ‘Excellence in an AI-driven world’.”

The 2025 finalists represent a cross-section of visionary leaders, innovators and change makers in the country’s ICT community – from CIOs driving digital transformation and fintech pioneers reshaping the economy to young entrepreneurs using technology for social impact.

The award categories and finalists are as follows:

IT Personality of the Year: This award recognises a person who has made a positive impact on the South African ICT industry, who has been successful in building a highly respected IT organisation or business, or who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the IT industry.

Lyverne Prinsloo, CEO of Beeyond Drones and lead consultant information security at SITA, and Tanaka Dhliwayo, founder and CEO of Tanie Codes.

The finalists are Matt Putman from iKhokha, Siddika Osman from Nkgwete IT Solutions and Dave Clark from Alefbet Holdings.

Visionary CIO Award: This award recognises a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business, or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

The finalists are Dr Mohammed Haroon Rashid Ansari from WNS Global Services, Sibusiso Mbingo from glu Mutual, Louise van der Bank from AfriSam, Tando Luyaba from the Information Regulator and Leocardia Kamanga from the Auditor-General of SA.

Technology Excellence Award: This award celebrates a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of IT, or designed an innovative new technology, for an organisation or delivered measurable benefit for business and SA's economy.

The finalists are Dr Mohammed Haroon Rashid Ansari from WNS Global Services, Lyverne Prinsloo from SITA/Beeyond Drones, Boitumelo Makgoba from Fetsi Data Technologies, Tando Luyaba from the Information Regulator and Tony van der Linden from BBD.

Elisha Agoni, lecturer at the faculty of ICT at Rosebank College, and Gaurav Mittal, IT manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Social Responsibility/Community Award: This award recognises a person, team or project delivering the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community, or addressing the digital divide.

The finalists are Dr Stephen Nambula from Makeke Freight, Gaurav Mittal from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dr Stanley Mpofu from the University of the Witwatersrand, Grant Hughes from GVW Group/ISC2 Cape Town and The Leva Foundation.

Dynamism in ICT Youth Award: This award is for a person under the age of 25 who has demonstrated exceptional potential or achievement in ICT over the past two to five years, or who has demonstrated the characteristics of a positive and inspirational role model for young people.

The finalists are Yohannes Libelo from BoxFusion, Tanaka Dhliwayo from Tanie Codes and Vukile Ntsele from Themba Digital Security.

IITPSA Member Ambassador Award: This award, launched in 2024, acknowledges an ordinary IITPSA member who has made notable contributions to the IITPSA.

The finalists are Amakan Elisha Agoni from Rosebank College, Kurai Masocha from Tech Oasis Systems, Saba Rahimi from the IITPSA Gauteng Chapter, Ashleigh Mabaire from Shesh and Thenzie Stewart from the CSIR.

Louise van der Bank, CIO at AfriSam, and Dr Stanley Mpofu, CIO at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Women in IT Excellence Award: This award recognises individuals who demonstrate professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women

The finalists are Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson from Nelson Mandela University, Thenzie Stewart from the CSIR, Tshegofatso Seitlhamo from Goodwill Primary School, Charmaine Houvet from Cisco, Senele Goba from 4IR Innovations and Ulandi Exner from Lands Consulting.

To view their full biographies and show support for the finalists, go to https://www.iitpsa.org.za/annual-presidents-award-finalists/.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Bryanston Country Club on 25 November.

ICT professionals wishing to attend the event can reserve their seat here:

https://www.iitpsa.org.za/event/iitpsa-presidents-awards-2025/