IITPSA SIGCyber raises awareness on cyber bullying at inaugural Moot Court event

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals of South Africa’s Cybersecurity Special Interest Group (IITPSA SIGCyber) is proud to have been one of the key sponsors for the inaugural Cybersecurity Moot Court, held in Gqeberha, aimed at raising awareness about the impact and consequences of cyber bullying, during Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

Organised by Prof Noluxolo Gcaza, founder of The Cyberculture Foundation and Associate Professor in the School of IT at Nelson Mandela University, in collaboration with the Faculty of Law at Nelson Mandela University and the Eastern Cape Department of Education, the Moot Court merged the disciplines of cyber security and law.

A total of 22 learners from 11 high schools in Gqeberha participated, paired with law student mentors. They engaged in a fictional case involving cyber bullying and the tragic consequences faced by a fictional learner, allowing them to critically analyse the implications of such actions and the necessary school policies to address cyber bullying incidents effectively.

Prof Gcaza stated: “The aim of the competition was for learners to critically engage with the realities of cyber bullying through the lens of the South African Constitution and our legal framework. We want them to return to their schools and communities as champions of cyber safety, driving these essential conversations forward. We have exciting plans for this cohort to continue their impact.”

Over two days, the event culminated in finals, held at the Gqeberha High Court, where the learners presented their cases before a panel of four Justices. Prof Kerry-Lynn Thomson, Professor in the School of IT at Nelson Mandela University and Chair of IITPSA SIGCyber, addressed participants on both days, emphasising the critical issues surrounding cyber bullying and the shared responsibility in safeguarding our digital environment.

Prof Thomson stated: "Through this initiative, participants will utilise the knowledge gained to promote awareness of cyber bullying within their schools, fostering a safer and more informed community."