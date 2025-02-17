IITPSA thought leaders urge greater skills development focus, following SONA 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Board and committee members of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) and Professional CIOs (Pr.CIOs) have welcomed the acknowledgement of the importance of digital technology in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, but have called for more focus on digital skills development.

In his recent address, the president noted that technology could transform the way that government works, and committed to investing in digital public infrastructure to give South Africans access to government services.

He said: “At the heart of this transformation will be the implementation of a digital identity system.”

The president said investment would be made in a world-class digital forensics lab to support investigations into corruption and financial crime.

He also highlighted plans for an electronic travel authorisation system to enable a fully digital visa application process, and noted the need to build the industries of the future – including the digital economy. “To support growth in digital services and business process outsourcing, we are investing in skills development for the industries of the future,” he said.

Practical applications and integrated approaches a welcome development

IITPSA Pr.CIO and Founder and CEO of eTSHADI Consulting Services, Dr Sylvia Sathekge, welcomes the emphasis on technology throughout the SONA 2025 address.

She says: “The repeated mentions of 'digital', 'technology', 'innovation', 'AI' and 'modernisation', and related terms, underscore a clear understanding that South Africa's future prosperity hinges on embracing digital transformation. Beyond simply acknowledging its importance, the address outlines concrete initiatives where technology plays a central role: from streamlining government services through digital infrastructure and identity programmes to modernising key sectors like mining and healthcare with digital platforms and analytics.”

She adds: “The commitment to harnessing technology to improve infrastructure (rail systems) and boost related sectors like tourism signals a welcome shift towards practical application. As a technology thought leader and digital transformation specialist, I find this integrated approach encouraging, particularly the focus on digital skills development and the creation of a transformation fund to empower innovation. Crucially, this must be coupled with robust digital skills development programmes to empower citizens to participate in the digital economy. Furthermore, as we embrace these technologies, cyber security must be a paramount concern, requiring proactive strategies and investment to safeguard our digital infrastructure and data. However, the success of these ambitious plans will depend heavily on robust governance and oversight, as rightly emphasised in the address, to ensure responsible implementation and maximise the benefits for all South Africans.”

IITPSA CEO Tony Parry echoes the importance of skills development. He notes: “The 2024 IITPSA ICT Skills Survey and Research Report notes that ‘there is growing pressure on training institutions and employers to develop the ICT skills of graduating students and employees to meet the skills demand of the industry in the face of the changing technology landscape’.

“At this point in time, it is important that we look not only at investment in skills development in respect of new talent entry and new industries in the SA digital economy, but also the need to cross-skill/upskill/re-skill some of the existing talent already active in the economy – and, as noted in the IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, this includes the basic digital skills needed to use digital tools to execute simple daily tasks,” he says.

On digital job creation, IITPSA Fellow and PMIITPSA Adrian Schofield notes: “The South African government needs to recognise that long-term economic growth requires mass employment opportunities for young people as they leave the education environment. Employment does not necessarily mean becoming a staff member of an enterprise – it can include self-employment as an entrepreneur using the technologies of the 2020s. The lack of meaningful progress in broadening the take-up of STEM subjects at schools and beyond means that we are stifling our capacity to feed South Africans into the skills pipeline that the president's technology-based projects will desperately require.”

Call to action for CIOs

Pr.CIO and BGPAfrica CEO Mervyn Goliath describes the president’s commitment to leveraging technology for economic growth, digital transformation and infrastructure development as a call to action for every CIO and CTO in South Africa.

He says: “As leaders in the digital and technology space, we have a responsibility not just to embrace this vision but to actively drive the change needed to make it a reality. At BGPAfrica, we are already engaged in strategic projects with leading corporations across mobile, retail and global system integration – and we can see how these programmes of work at our current clients complement the president’s vision; these are industries that stand to benefit significantly from the promise of a digitally enabled future. The emphasis on digital public infrastructure, skills development and unlocking investment creates an environment where technology leaders must rally together to turn policy into progress. We are encouraged by the momentum and excited to continue working with our current and future clients to ensure that these opportunities translate into real, tangible impact. As proud members of the IITPSA, we commend this initiative to unpack the SONA and drive constructive dialogue. The future of South Africa’s digital economy is being shaped today, and we must be at the forefront of making it a success.”

Protecting digital identity

Commenting on plans for a national digital identity system, John Singh, Vice-President of the IITPSA and Chairperson of the IITPSA Blockchain and Crypto SIG, says: “This will be core to the technological transformation of the government. The enablement of blockchain-based digital identifiers would allow citizens to have one cryptographically secure identifier that they could use across a range of e-services. ‘Zero knowledge proof’ technology is a key component for data protection and privacy, as it will allow citizens to prove their identity without revealing sensitive information about themselves.”

Upskilling critical for AI-enabled government

Bryan Baxter, member of the IITPSA Cyber Security Special Interest Group (SIGCyber), says: “Artificial intelligence can help to digitise government services, create jobs and drive economic growth. It can streamline public services, making it easier and faster for citizens to access key services. This includes applying for permits, managing digital identities or interacting with the government online. This would enable greater efficiency, and a more responsive public sector. Reskilling and upskilling the government workforce will be critical. The government should invest in AI training programmes and digital skills development.”

Baxter cautions: “Just as technology innovation provides new opportunities, it also has risks. All new technologies should be implemented securely. Cyber criminals are also exploiting AI. They will be actively looking to take advantage of potential vulnerabilities in any new governmental services.

"Robust cyber security defences will be critical to ensure the resilience of a digitised government and to protect citizens’ confidential data.”

Focus on the role of women

Thenzie Stewart, chair of the IITPSA’s Women in IT (WIIT) Chapter, says: "WIIT acknowledges the government's commitment to digital public infrastructure and modernisation. However, we note that no concrete initiatives were highlighted on the role of women in technology, STEM and how we can add value to the government's digital transformation journey,” she says.

“The alarming decline in mathematics and science performance, particularly among young women, remains a critical concern. This decline threatens the pipeline of women entering STEM careers, leaving them at a disadvantage in the digital economy. Additionally, the lack of awareness surrounding data protection laws, as noted during Data Privacy Week, further exposes women and girls to risks in both career opportunities and digital safety. To close this gap, we must invest in STEM education, promote digital literacy and create safer online spaces for women, ensuring they are equipped to lead and innovate in the tech-driven future.”

Moira de Roche, non-executive director of the IITPSA and chair of IFIP IP3, believes foundational maths is crucial for STEM and digital progress. She says South Africa needs to focus more on maths education and educators in school, and use AI in teaching.

Stewart adds that government's investment in a digital identity system and modernisation of services presents an opportunity to drive inclusive transformation.

“However, ensuring these advancements are accessible to women aspiring to enter STEM fields is essential. Collaboration between the government and organisations like WIIT can play a crucial role in developing targeted programmes that encourage and support women in STEM careers. This includes funding scholarships, facilitating mentorship opportunities and launching awareness campaigns to inspire young women,” Stewart says.

“By working together, we can bridge the gender gap in STEM, ensuring that women are not only beneficiaries of technological advancements but also active contributors to South Africa's digital future. WIIT is committed to partnering with government and industry stakeholders to empower women in tech, shaping a more inclusive and innovative digital economy."