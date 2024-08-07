Ilkari Launches Industry-First, Hyper Sovereign Technology Solutions

Ilkari, the first truly sovereign technology company, today announced the launch of its industry-first, end-to-end data sovereignty solutions. These solutions empower businesses to build data sovereignty on their terms and have full control of their digital assets.

Built hyper-sovereign from the ground up, Ilkari was founded to future-proof enterprises’ data needs by empowering them with an end-to-end data sovereignty solution that allows them to know and control where their data resides, flows, and is accessed—even as data volumes increase.

Ilkari operates on a hyper-private scale and enables its current customers, who regularly appear in the top 300 most visited US websites, to process more than 120M+ daily transactions on average (the scale of global payment processors). Ilkari customers deploy more than 150 critical and diverse technologies in Ilkari’s highly flexible, colocation and sovereign cloud platform — from databases to middleware to hardware-based encryption.

"Controlling digital infrastructure is crucial for companies who want to achieve true data sovereignty over their technology," said Ilkari CEO Shane Paterson. “Data is eating the world, much like software did in the past 15 years. We enable our customers to build data sovereignty on their terms with end-to-end sovereignty solutions that allow them to quickly, easily and efficiently expand their infrastructure as their enterprise grows.”