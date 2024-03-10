Illumination and Nintendo Announce New Animated Film Based on the World of Super Mario Bros.

Illumination (HQ: Santa Monica, CA, USA; Founder and CEO: Chris Meledandri) and Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa, “Nintendo” hereafter) today announced that they are producing a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240309743708/en/

This new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. is planned to be released on April 3, 2026 in the US and many additional markets globally with select territories releasing throughout the month of April.

The film will be produced by Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Fellow of Nintendo, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and written by Matthew Fogel. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures.

By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.

Illumination is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world's most popular franchises.