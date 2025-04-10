iMobility unveils cutting-edge omnichannel customer support solutions

Experience seamless integration across multiple communication channels.

iMobility, which positions itself as a leader in innovative customer support solutions, is revolutionising customer experience with seamless integration across multiple communication channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, web and Facebook.

The development of iMobility's omnichannel solution was driven by the need to provide an agile and responsive customer support experience. "We wanted to offer a solution that improves overall customer support across different channels, allowing customers to receive rapid responses at their fingertips," says Nazeer Adam, CEO of iMobility.

The omnichannel system integrates effortlessly with various communication platforms. For WhatsApp and Facebook, the integration is achieved through APIs, requiring major accounts with Meta. Similarly, SMS integration is facilitated via APIs, necessitating an SMS account with sufficient credit for sending and receiving messages. The web integration involves configuring the URL and domain to link with the customer's website, ensuring a smooth flow of web queries, he continues.

Compared to traditional voice support, the omnichannel offering significantly improves customer experience where customers can obtain support in near real-time using their preferred communication channel. This proactive engagement allows companies to anticipate customer needs and provide personalised support that enhances overall customer satisfaction.

Contact centre agents benefit immensely from the omnichannel system. The solution improves agent productivity, where agents can access a complete customer interaction history across all channels, enabling them to provide better support and resolve issues more efficiently. This creates a seamless journey for customers, regardless of the communication channel used, explains Adam.

Handling high volumes of customer queries efficiently using flexible queue management, allows businesses to manage voice and omnichannel queues simultaneously. Supervisors can assign tickets based on various channels, ensuring that specific agents handle queries from specific platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook. This targeted approach optimises resource allocation, and the system includes default templates that customers can preconfigure for automated responses to common queries. This automation significantly reduces the need for manual intervention, allowing for faster response times.

“Feedback from customers and agents has been overwhelmingly positive”, says Adam.

The omnichannel system has led to quicker response times and enhanced customer experiences. However, contact centres must configure their menus correctly and ensure adequate staffing to fully leverage the benefits of the system, he adds.

The omnichannel system called MobiContact integrates seamlessly with existing CRM platforms via APIs. It supports ticketing, knowledge base information, customer satisfaction surveys and more. iMobility's platform natively integrates with popular CRMs such as Salesforce, HubSpot and Zoho, ensuring a smooth and efficient integration process. Learn more about MobiContact.

To assist customers in migrating from a multichannel to an omnichannel approach, the company provides comprehensive support, including API documentation and training, to ensure a smooth transition. This migration enables businesses to offer a consistent, personalised and streamlined customer experience across all touch points. To streamline this process further, the company offers customers an opportunity to book an obligation-free consultation.

iMobility is committed to continuous improvement and plans to enhance its omnichannel offering with additional features and channels. A key focus area is the integration of AI components, such as ChatGPT, to provide automated suggestions to agents during customer interactions. This AI-driven approach will help agents resolve queries more efficiently and improve overall support quality.

Adam concludes that with future enhancements and AI integration on the horizon, iMobility continues to lead the way in innovative customer support solutions.

iMobility delivers innovative customer solutions that understand business challenges and goals. Sign up for MobiContact and get one month free!

Enquire via www.imobility.co.za/contact/ and provide the promo code #MobiContact20.

* Limited to the first 20 customers.