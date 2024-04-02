Impulso.Space USA Corp. Secures Contract to Provide Integrated Launch Services to Relativity Space Inc.

Impulso.Space USA Corp., a leading provider of integrated end-to-end launch services, proudly announces the signing of a significant contract with Relativity Space Inc. This landmark agreement solidifies Impulso.Space’s position as a key player in the aerospace industry and underscores its commitment to providing comprehensive global launch solutions for upcoming satellite constellations requiring highly responsive and affordable services.

Under the terms of contract, Impulso.Space will deliver a range of logistical and operational services to support launch campaigns and related activities for the upcoming missions of the launch operator in question. Leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities in Florida, Impulso.Space will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of each mission — from pre-launch preparations to post-launch operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Relativity Space and provide them with our expertise in integrated logistics and operational services, as well as our brokerage of launch capacity," said Pietro Guerrieri, CEO of Impulso.Space. "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to offering seamless, integrated solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients and propel the rapid growth of future launch services. We are confident that our partnership with Relativity Space will yield exceptional results and pave the way for new opportunities in the space industry."

Impulso.Space services include payload integration, launch vehicle processing, mission management, shipment, and other operational services. With a proven track record of success and a continuous commitment to innovation, Impulso.Space stands ready to support the entire value chain of launch services and facilitate execution to final users.

As Impulso.Space continues to expand its capabilities and forge strategic partnerships, it further solidifies its spot at the forefront of the global space sector, driving progress and shaping the future of global, integrated solutions for launch services.

For more information about Impulso.Space and its integrated launch services, please visit https://impulso.space.