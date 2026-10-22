In2IT and iMobility: Powerful alliance redefining unified communications and CX

Ankit Ashwani, Senior Manager – Presales at In2IT.

In2IT, a global technology services and digital transformation firm, is rapidly growing its managed services capabilities on the back of the iMobility UCaaS/CCaaS/CX platform, which helps In2IT’s public sector customers offer better public service.

In2IT, a long-time partner of hosted unified communications firm iMobility, harnessed iMobility’s flexible and customisable UCaaS/CCaaS/CX platform for its managed services offering 18 months ago, to overcome the challenges of disparate OEM solutions. Since then, In2IT has tripled its customer numbers and now supports nearly 30 000 users on the platform.

Ankit Ashwani, Senior Manager – Presales at In2IT, says unified communications is an integral part of the company’s managed services offering for provincial and national government, state entities and some of the largest enterprises within South Africa.

He says: “In the past, we worked with multiple OEMs, but in recent years we have seen a growing need for mobility, with a single solution for everything. Our customers need to integrate video, audio and chat file sharing without having to use multiple products and open multiple interfaces. With the iMobility platform, we are able to offer them a single unified solution wherein all the users, irrespective of their location, can connect to the customer through their corporate network.”

He explains that iMobility’s platform enables remote and hybrid workforces to collaborate and connect via the corporate network, reducing call costs and enhancing security. For agents, the centralised platform streamlines workflows and enables better customer service.

He says: “Previously, agents would receive a call and have to look up the customer data on the CRM system on another window. Now, they can access all the information they need at the click of a button and resolve queries faster. They are able to handle more calls and assist more customers. Hybrid and field workers are connected to the corporate network via the secured firewall, so all inbound and outbound calls are on net calls, which reduces mobile and landline costs.”

A centralised platform also simplifies management, he notes. “We are currently working with iMobility to move 26 000 users to the platform. The customer’s current set-up is segregated PBX, so we are migrating users from over 400 sites to a centralised server to streamline management and reduce costs,” he says.

Powerful partnership

Ashwani says the partnership with iMobility is supporting In2IT’s growth strategy and enabling the company to better meet its customers' needs.

“The iMobility platform slashes our time to market – which is crucial for all customers. With many OEMs, there is a lengthy roadmap of up to six months to deploy and test implementations. But in modern environments, everybody wants to move faster. We can streamline the process with the iMobility platform. We are now able to do the testing while in discussions with the customer, and then roll it to the customer as soon as they have a signed agreement with us.”

He explains that In2IT works closely with iMobility to roll out the solution for customers: “iMobility provides the platform, the product roadmap and the third-line engineering support. In2IT owns the customer relationship, the solution design, integration, deployment and the first- and second-line support. There is a clear understanding of which organisation plays which role.

“iMobility has given In2IT a flexible platform, allowing us to deliver streamlined unified communication as a service to our customers, which supports our strategy of being a single managed services provider rather than a segregated one,” he says.

Made to measure

Shiaam Abrahams, Senior Digital Marketing and Projects Manager at iMobility, notes that a key differentiator of the iMobility platform is the fact that it is highly scalable and customisable, allowing In2IT to meet the highly specific needs of each customer. “In many of the products on the market, it isn’t easy to customise when you look at the complexities of the development that happens in the background. However, our iMobility solution is able to be tailored and customised to many of the requirements, which has also helped us to improve the platform in many ways.”

Ashwani agrees: “One of the key USPs of this solution is that it can be customised, and one of the reasons we have been so successful with this solution is the iMobility team supporting us at the back end. This allows us to deliver exactly what the customer needs. For example, one customer had a specific requirement for its telephone management system reporting, wanting to support a particular type of billing. We worked with iMobility’s developers to fulfil those requirements. Another customer wanted to use Microsoft Teams as their primary call handler, so we worked with iMobility to integrate with their existing solution to allow the contact centre team to use the iMobility platform, and the UC team was able to use Microsoft Teams without having to switch between the different networks. That customer commented that the integration was one of the smoothest and easiest they had ever experienced.”

The iMobility platform also allows In2IT to simplify management and billing, and offer an improved customer experience, Ashwani says: “Because our iMobility offering is billed per user or per service at the end of the month, it simplifies management and helps us build better relationships with our customers.”

Aneal Singh, Head of Business Development at iMobility, expects the partnership to support In2IT’s continued growth. “Together, we have enjoyed multiple milestones over the years. We are confident that with the iMobility platform, In2IT will use its competitive edge to take advantage of many more of these opportunities in future,” he says.

Please contact iMobility for further information: sales@imgroup.co.za | www.imgroup.co.za.