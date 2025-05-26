In2IT Technologies celebrates collaboration, industry partnership at second annual golf day

In2IT Technologies celebrates collaboration and industry partnership at second annual golf day.

In2IT Technologies, in collaboration with global technology leaders Trend Micro and Huawei, successfully hosted its second annual golf day, on 9 May 2025, at the prestigious Killarney Country Club, in Johannesburg. The event brought together 90 golfers, including clients, partners and industry stakeholders, for a day of networking, relationship-building and friendly competition.

More than just a round of golf, the event served as a strategic touchpoint to reinforce the In2IT brand while fostering deeper engagement with key industry players. The day culminated in a prize-giving dinner that saw around 140 distinguished guests. Here, the participants were celebrated and treated to entertainment in appreciation of their continued support and collaboration.

“Our annual golf day is not just about sport; it’s about strengthening the ties that drive innovation and progress in the ICT sector,” said Tshepo Mokoena, Chairperson at In2IT Technologies. “By partnering with world-class organisations like Trend Micro and Huawei, we bring together thought leaders and decision-makers who shape the digital future of South Africa. Collaboration is the foundation of transformative change in our industry.”

The success of the event highlighted In2IT Technologies’ commitment to creating meaningful experiences that go beyond the boardroom. With a shared vision for technology-driven growth, the day underscored the power of strategic partnerships in solving complex business challenges and delivering impactful digital solutions.

As the company looks ahead, initiatives like the annual golf day continue to play a vital role in nurturing long-term relationships and reinforcing In2IT’s position as a collaborative and innovative technology partner.