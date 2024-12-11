In2IT Technologies leads efforts to bridge SA’s digital divide, skills gap with youth development initiatives

Tshepo Mokoena, Executive Chairman at In2IT South Africa. (Image: Supplied)

In2IT, a level one B-BBEE accredited technology company, is tackling South Africa’s digital divide and skills gap by empowering youth with the tools to succeed in today’s economy. Aligning its efforts with the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS), the company is fostering a workforce prepared to navigate the demands of the ICT sector, driving economic participation and advancement for the nation’s youth.

“In South Africa, access to ICT skills and career pathways is crucial for both individual and national progress,” said Tshepo Mokoena, Executive Chairman at In2IT South Africa. “At In2IT, we are committed to bridging the digital divide and creating meaningful opportunities for young South Africans to secure stable employment, achieve financial independence and drive economic change within their communities. Our efforts go beyond simply filling jobs; we are empowering youth to shape a brighter future for themselves and the country as a whole.”

Building a foundation for growth

In2IT employs a holistic approach to skills development, integrating innovative training methods, hands-on experience and community engagement. These efforts aim to prepare participants for success in the ICT sector while addressing critical employment barriers. Over the years, the company’s structured learnerships, internships and certification programmes have equipped hundreds of young people with foundational skills and practical knowledge.

Since its inception, the In2Intellectuals Skills Programme has provided training for more than 200 unemployed learners in ICT and engineering fields. Participants benefit from a balanced curriculum that combines theoretical instruction with practical applications, enabling them to thrive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. Complementing this, In2IT’s learnership programmes, aligned with SAQA standards, offer learners nationally recognised qualifications. In 2023, 50 students enrolled in the Business Analysis Support Practice Learnership, gaining NQF Level 5 certifications to boost their employability.

For recent graduates transitioning from academia to industry, In2IT’s 12-month internship programme bridges the gap with structured mentorship and live project experience. These efforts ensure that participants are well-prepared to meet the demands of South Africa’s dynamic ICT sector.

Advancing workforce competence through certifications

Recognising the importance of staying competitive in an evolving digital industry, In2IT invests in the professional growth of its employees. Since 2019, the company has supported 40 employees in earning Cisco’s globally recognised CCNA certification and 30 in Huawei’s HCIA Routing and Switching certification. These credentials not only enhance the expertise of individual employees but also bolster In2IT’s innovation capacity and reputation in the ICT sector.

Promoting inclusion and community engagement

In2IT’s mission extends beyond the workplace, addressing systemic inequalities through community-focused initiatives. One such programme is Boys2Men, launched in collaboration with MADA, which introduces Grade 9 and 10 learners from disadvantaged communities to technical skills in engineering and technology. The initiative inspires young people to consider careers in ICT, opening pathways to economic mobility.

Additionally, In2IT supports young people with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity in the digital age. On International Disability Day, the company donated laptops equipped with training software to help disabled youth acquire essential ICT skills. By fostering digital literacy across diverse groups, In2IT empowers individuals from all backgrounds to participate meaningfully in a modern economy.

Looking ahead: a vision for economic transformation

As In2IT continues to champion skills development, its vision remains focused on creating an inclusive, technology-driven workforce that contributes to South Africa’s economic transformation. “Our skills development initiatives reflect a deep commitment to empowering South Africa’s youth, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth,” Mokoena said. “We are excited to continue nurturing talent, investing in future leaders, and contributing to the sustainable growth of our country.”

Through these efforts, In2IT is not just bridging South Africa’s digital divide; it is building the foundation for a tech-enabled future that is inclusive, resilient and driven by local talent.