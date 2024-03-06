Incode Identity Network changes the digital identity landscape

Creating safe and prosperous civil societies.

Incode is revolutionising trust and inclusion in digital interactions with its game-changing Identity Network, which authenticates users and documents without the need to exchange personally identifiable information (PII).

The Incode Identity Network is not just a technological breakthrough, it's a pivotal move towards rebuilding trust between businesses, governments and citizens. This is the cornerstone of creating safe, economically inclusive and prosperous civil societies.

According to the World Economic Forum, having a trusted, verifiable identity is a necessity in an age where digital interactions are skyrocketing.

The World Economic Forum underscores the immense potential of well-designed digital identities. By 2030, digital identities could contribute economic value equivalent to up to 13% of GDP in some countries. They could also revolutionise e-government, saving hundreds of billions of hours through streamlined processes. Moreover, for businesses, the adoption of digital identities could slice trillions of dollars in costs.

However, the current landscape of digital identity is far from reaching its full potential. Approximately one billion people lack official proof of identity, and over three billion are unable to effectively utilise their identity on digital platforms. This gap highlights a crucial need for collaborative and user-centric digital identity models, guided by shared principles. Such models have the power to empower individuals, enabling them to navigate the digital world with confidence and security.

A gateway to opportunities

The Incode Identity Network is a game-changer, unlocking immense economic value and promoting inclusive access to critical resources like education, healthcare and labour markets.

The network’s capacity to facilitate transparent access to essential public services while reducing bureaucracy ensures that benefits reach their intended beneficiaries effectively.

The network also powers civic engagement, allowing citizens to engage more easily in democratic processes such as voting. It significantly reduces the risk of identity-related exclusion, especially for vulnerable populations.

Incode's Identity Network is a trusted layer that fosters civil societies globally, enabling inclusive economic opportunities and engagement in democratic processes. With government partners across the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, India, Australia, Chile, South Africa, Argentina, Peru and Indonesia, Incode is making a global impact.

How it works: The Incode advantage

Incode's process is as innovative as its impact. The process is privacy-centric, with no exchange of PII, ensuring user control over their data.

The initial phase of Incode's identity verification process involves a meticulous assessment of the document presented by the user. This step is twofold:

Document authenticity verification: Here, Incode scrutinises the document to ascertain whether it is genuine. This involves checking for the document's authenticity, ensuring it's not a fraudulent reproduction. This could include validating security features, watermarks or other unique identifiers that confirm the document is real and valid.

Face recognition and passive liveness check: Simultaneously, Incode utilises advanced facial recognition technology combined with a passive liveness check. This is a critical component to confirm that the individual presenting the document is indeed the rightful owner. The liveness check is designed to verify that the person in front of the camera is a real, live human being and not a digital replication, photograph or sophisticated deepfake. This is accomplished through subtle analysis of facial characteristics, movements and other indicators that differentiate a live person from a static image or digital impersonation.

The successful completion of this first step is pivotal in maintaining the integrity of the entire verification process. By rigorously authenticating the document and confirming the physical presence of a live individual, Incode sets a robust foundation for accurate and secure identity verification.

Session vector creation: Once the document's authenticity is confirmed, Incode creates a unique 'session vector'. This is a sophisticated digital representation, capturing the essential biometric and document data in a secure, encrypted format. This vector is crucial for the identity verification process, serving as a baseline for comparison. State of record (SOR) vector creation: Parallel to the session vector, Incode generates a 'state of record (SOR) vector' from the state biometric database. This vector represents the official, government-verified identity of the individual, ensuring a reliable and authoritative source for comparison. Comparing the two vectors: The core of Incode's verification process lies in the comparison of the session vector with the SOR vector. This step is executed with precision and accuracy, utilising advanced algorithms to analyse and match biometric data. Match determination: After the comparison, the system determines whether there is a match. This is a critical point where Incode's technology assesses the congruence between the presented identity and the official records, ensuring that the individual is who they claim to be. Match/no match response: Finally, Incode provides a clear, definitive response – either a 'match' or 'no match'. This response is the culmination of the verification process, offering clients assurance about the individual's identity.

This comprehensive process, characterised by its precision and focus on security, places Incode at the forefront of identity verification technology. By employing these meticulous steps, Incode not only ensures the highest standards of identity verification but also contributes to building a safer and more trustworthy digital environment.

From exceptional fraud detection for the largest neobank in the US, through to facilitating state elections and political party nominations and securing sporting events in Mexico using face biometric ticketing technology, Incode is shaping a world where identity verification is not just secure and efficient, but also inclusive and empowering.

Incode's journey is a movement towards a more trustful, inclusive and empowered society. As we embrace digital identities, we open the doors to a world where trust is the norm and every individual has the opportunity to thrive in a connected, digital economy.