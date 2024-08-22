Incubation opportunity for female-led tech start-ups

The Standard Chartered South Africa management team and WomHub mentors, with participants from the Women in Tech Incubator Programme.

Standard Chartered, in partnership with WomHub, has launched the second Women in Tech (WiT) Incubator Programme in SA.

Initiated by Standard Chartered in the Americas in 2014, WiT is now active across various African markets, supporting women entrepreneurs in the science, technology, engineering and manufacturing (STEM) fields.

Last year, SA joined other African nations to launch the programme. The initiative aims to advance gender equality and empower female entrepreneurs through education, mentorship, networking and investment opportunities, including $10 000 (over R170 000) in non-dilutive seed funding for each of the five finalists.

The second edition of the 12-week programme will begin in September, welcoming 15 selected start-ups.

According to a statement, a rigorous selection process will identify start-ups with the potential to scale. Participants will receive practical training, guidance from industry leaders and opportunities to connect with investors and partners.

Chris Egberink, CEO of Standard Chartered in SA, says: “Promoting gender diversity and female leadership in technology is essential for driving economic growth and sparking innovation.

“At Standard Chartered, our Women in Tech Incubator Programme is not just a commitment – it’s a real effort to empower women entrepreneurs with the resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive.”

At the end of the incubation period, five finalists will each receive $10 000 in non-dilutive seed funding to further accelerate their growth. The success of the first cohort, which featured 15 start-ups showcasing innovative ideas in fintech, healthtech, propertytech and edutainment, helped generate excitement for the second edition.

Naadiya Moosajee, co-founder of WomHub, adds: “At WomHub, we have spent nearly two decades building ecosystems that empower women and girls across the STEM fields. Our collaboration with Standard Chartered on the Women in Tech Incubator Programme has been instrumental in advancing this mission.

“Last year, we had the privilege of supporting 15 incredible female founders, helping them navigate the complex journey of growing their businesses. The intentionality behind this partnership is crucial — together, we address the specific challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in technical fields, where the lack of capital and belief in their capabilities is a significant barrier.”

For more information about the programme, contact Senamile@womhub.com.