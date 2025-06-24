Industrial 3-axis accelerometer has high offset stability

[Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.] Industrial 3-axis accelerometer

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has introduced a 3-axis accelerometer for the industrial market that combines high offset stability over temperature and time, good linearity, low noise density, and excellent robustness. The SCA3400-D01 XYZ accelerometer is meant for use in industrial applications such as structural health monitoring (SHM), machine control, inertial measurement units, and construction tools and systems. This product will be exhibited at Sensors Converge 2025 to be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center (Booth #716), California from 24 to 26 June 2025.

The offset stability of an accelerometer refers to the consistency of its output when at rest, but subject to varying temperatures or the effects of aging. Ideally, this output should be zero, but it is often not, and so equipment makers need to calibrate their designs to account for this. The more stable the offset is, the greater the accuracy of the sensor’s measurements. Also, high offset stability enables equipment makers to calibrate their designs for the product’s lifetime, rather than expecting users to regularly recalibrate to maintain accuracy.

In the case of the SCA3400-D01, the offset drift over lifetime 0.5 mg for the X and Y axes and 2 mg for the Z axis. The offset error introduced by varying its operating temperature is 2 mg on the X and Y axes and 3 mg on the Z axis. The Murata SCA3400-D01 offers exceptional performance in terms of accuracy. It exhibits a linearity error figure of 1 mg over a 1.2 g range and a noise density of 20 µg/√Hz, both of which contribute to more precise measurements.

Another feature of the 3-axis accelerometer that should appeal to industrial equipment makers is the user-selectable dynamic range and low-pass filtering, which enables designers to configure the part for the best combination of resolution, linearity, and noise performance for the application. The part also has self-diagnostic features that enable it to detect when a measured signal is reliable.

The SCA3400-D01 (8.6 × 7.6 × 3.3 mm; 0.34" × 0.30" × 0.13") is built on the latest version of Murata’s proven 3D MEMS process and uses the company’s latest ASIC design and processes. It will be available as single parts on an evaluation PCB, sample bags of four parts, and reels containing either 100 or 1,000 pieces.

