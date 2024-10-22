Industry veteran Douglas Reed joins Huge Group

Douglas Reed, director of growth marketing at Huge Group.

Huge Group, a Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed investment firm, has appointed industry veteran Douglas Reed as director of growth marketing.

According to a statement, in his new position, Reed takes on the growth and innovation portfolio, and will work closely with the companies in Huge Group’s investment stable.

With over 30 years of experience in the telecoms sector, Reed is recognised for, among other accomplishments, his leadership in transforming Vox Telecom from a small internet service provider into a major industry player, Huge says.

Reed’s career in telecom began at Datapro, which later became Vox Telecom, where he played a key role in driving the company’s growth by capitalising on emerging market opportunities.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked as CEO of investment firm Stoneleigh Investments.

His industry knowledge and hands-on approach will support Huge Group’s portfolio investment companies with their growth aspirations, with an immediate focus on the virtual mobile network enablement platform and internet of things initiatives, it says.

Huge Group notes its NXTGN multi-network enablement platform provides flexible and scalable solutions for businesses looking to launch mobile services. It enables them to scale, without the need for large upfront investments, or significant ongoing fixed costs.

The company says it is prioritising its next-generation initiatives in the near-term by focusing on consumer brands which aspire to be mobile virtual network operators (MVNO).

Zak van de Merwe, CEO of Huge Group, comments: “Doug is joining our team at a very exciting time. We are transforming the way the industry looks at virtual enablement business models.

“Our open-access eco-system breaks down many of the traditional barriers our clients have encountered and allows businesses, from start-ups to established enterprises, to offer MVNO services and integrate telecom capabilities into their operations.

“With Doug’s experience, we aim to accelerate our customer-focused approach, giving businesses the tools to succeed in the digital economy in a way that suits them best."

"I’m excited to join Huge Group at a time when the company is in the early stages of a significant growth curve,” Reed notes.

“Huge Group’s investment strategy − involving the making of intelligent investments in businesses that are led by experienced and dynamic entrepreneurs − also means we have a considerable wealth of experience to draw on across our portfolio. My focus is on leveraging our platforms and capabilities to their fullest, to accelerate the next-generation of tailored solutions we are implementing for our enterprise and SMME clients.”