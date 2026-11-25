The Information Regulator found that the DPSA compromised its claim of legal privilege. (Image generated using ChatGPT)

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has been ordered to disclose a legal opinion it previously withheld from an employee over a dispute about his cellphone allowance.

This, after the Information Regulator found the department had compromised its claim of legal privilege by sharing the substance of the advice with the employee.

In an enforcement notice dated 16 November, the regulator set aside the DPSA information officer’s decision to refuse access to the legal opinion, instructing the department to provide the employee with a copy of the internal memorandum prepared by its Legal Services division on 30 January 2023.

The dispute dates back to February 2023, when the employee submitted a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) for the legal opinion obtained by the department’s Legal Services division concerning his cellphone and data allowance.

The employee wanted the document to help him lodge a grievance and potentially pursue legal action against the department after his cellphone allowance was reduced and subsequently withheld.

The matter arose after the employee’s transfer to another departmental component following organisational restructuring. The DPSA maintained that its Mobile Device Policy Management required employees moving to another component to reapply for cellphone allowances, as their new responsibilities could have different operational requirements.

The department said a previous deviation from its policy had allowed the employee an additional R500 a month for a WiFi subscription.

However, it argued that the approval was no longer applicable following his transfer and that a fresh application was required.

In an e-mail to the employee on 21 February 2023, the department’s director of finance explained that Legal Services had concluded that the previous deviation had lapsed and that the employee had not followed the required process to obtain approval for the allowance in his new position.

The department also indicated it would reconcile payments made from March 2021 to establish whether any amounts had been overpaid and potentially recover the money.

However, it refused to provide the underlying legal opinion, arguing it was protected by legal professional privilege under section 40 of PAIA.

Legal professional privilege

The employee subsequently lodged an internal appeal with the minister responsible for public service and administration on 31 March 2023. After the department failed to issue a decision on the appeal within the prescribed period, it was deemed dismissed.

He then approached the Information Regulator on 8 August 2023.

The DPSA defended its refusal, arguing that the legal opinion was confidential advice prepared by its Legal Services division for the chief financial officer.

It maintained that disclosing the document would undermine the principle of legal professional privilege, which protects confidential communications between legal advisers and their clients.

The department also pointed to court judgements recognising the importance of protecting confidential legal advice, arguing that employees and organisations should be able to consult their legal advisers freely without fear that such communications would subsequently be disclosed.

The regulator, however, did not dispute the general importance of legal professional privilege.

It acknowledged that section 40 of PAIA requires public bodies to refuse access to records protected by legal privilege unless the privilege has been waived.

It also recognised that protecting confidential communications between legal advisers and their clients serves the public interest by encouraging full and frank legal consultations.

However, the regulator found that the circumstances surrounding the DPSA’s handling of the matter undermined its claim to privilege.

Voluntary disclosure

It pointed to the February 2023 e-mail in which the department’s director of finance explicitly told the employee that she had received advice from Legal Services and proceeded to summarise the legal opinion.

The regulator found that the e-mail disclosed the material facts, conclusions, reasoning and legal implications of the advice.

It says the department had voluntarily communicated the substance of the legal opinion to the very employee affected by it, while simultaneously maintaining that the underlying document was confidential.

The regulator concluded that this conduct amounted to at least a partial waiver of legal professional privilege.

It notes that the DPSA cannot selectively disclose legal advice to justify its position against an employee and then use confidentiality to prevent him from accessing the document on which that position was based.

“Once the public body founded its decision, whether wholly or substantially, upon the legal opinion, fairness required that the opinion be disclosed to the complainant so that he could properly understand the basis upon which the employer acted,” the enforcement notice states.

It adds that it would be unfair to allow the department to rely on the advice while withholding the source document from the person directly affected by its conclusions.

The regulator further found that the DPSA failed to demonstrate, on a balance of probabilities, that withholding the document was justified under PAIA.

It stresses that access to information held by the state is a constitutional right and that the burden rests with a public body seeking to withhold a record to demonstrate that a legitimate ground for refusal applies.

The regulator consequently set aside the information officer’s decision and directed the DPSA to provide the employee with the legal opinion/internal memorandum in the format he requested.

The enforcement notice provides for disclosure within 10 days of receipt, while its compliance provisions direct the information officer to comply within 30 days of receiving the notice.

The department’s information officer may approach a court for appropriate relief under section 82 of PAIA if aggrieved by the regulator's decision. The notice requires the officer to inform the regulator within 10 working days if the department intends to seek such relief.

Failure to comply with the enforcement notice is an offence and could result in a fine or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.