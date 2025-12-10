Infotech lays the foundations for premium enterprise storage real estate

Mauritz du Toit, Managing Director, Infotech Integrated Solutions.

Infotech Integrated Solutions (IIS) is cementing its position as a specialist in enterprise data centre solutions, consulting and professional services. In a market defined by rapid data growth, rising compliance demands and increasing infrastructure complexity, the company is emerging as a preferred partner for organisations seeking to optimise, protect and future-proof their storage environments.

With more than four decades of combined experience across enterprise storage, cloud services, networking, servers, data protection and disaster recovery, IIS focuses on giving businesses a rational, agile approach to managing information – the core asset powering modern digital operations.

“Information storage and management is no longer an afterthought; it’s central to compliance, automation and the shift from capex to opex,” says Mauritz du Toit, Managing Director at IIS. “Data growth is accelerating, and with it comes the need for disruptive, high-performance technologies such as Infinidat Enterprise Storage, which delivers flash-like performance and 100% uptime at an ultra-competitive cost.”

“Enjoy zero downtime. InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA are backed by a long-standing 100% availability guarantee – a promise that goes beyond the typical '9s' of the storage industry.”

According to Du Toit, the enterprise storage landscape is now one of the most dynamic and high-pressure areas of IT. Organisations not only have to manage unprecedented data volumes, but also ensure data is protected, accessible and efficiently stored while keeping infrastructure manageable.

“With this surge in data, the risk of losing it also increases,” he says. “Infotech’s focus isn’t just on storage optimisation. We work closely with customers to deliver specialist data protection services that safeguard critical information throughout its lifecycle. Our depth of expertise allows us to add value to organisations of any size, and our market knowledge positions us as a partner of choice for enterprises navigating this complexity.”

Infotech’s strengths lie in its ability to operate within multi-vendor environments, its understanding of intricate technology architectures and its insight into the impact of cloud technologies across industries. By blending technical skill with strategic consulting, the company helps customers maintain fully optimised storage environments while simplifying support and reducing costs.

“We take away the headache of managing support contracts, maintenance renewals and ongoing configuration,” adds Du Toit. “Our team ensures that every storage component is optimally maintained for maximum lifespan and performance. When systems reach end-of-life, we broker cost-effective replacement or redeployment options through our strategic industry relationships.”

Expanding into flexible cloud services

Infotech’s growth strategy took an important step forward with its recent acquisition enabling the expansion of its cloud services portfolio. In partnership with XDSL and Stratus Technology, IIS now offers a flexible suite of cloud solutions, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (BCaaS), business continuity as a service (SaaS), advanced backup as a service (BaaS) solutions, managed services and cyber security and forensics platforms.

The company has also introduced secure storage as a service through its own hosted cloud environment. This allows clients to migrate or archive data within a robust, secure cloud infrastructure built on best-of-breed technologies, while benefiting from Infotech’s expertise in storage optimisation and data protection.

By integrating advanced cloud capabilities with deep industry knowledge, Infotech aims to help organisations become more agile, virtualised and digitally enabled.

“Our goal is to empower businesses to manage information more intelligently and to leverage cloud technologies in ways that support customer-centricity and long-term digital transformation,” concludes Du Toit.

With its expanded cloud offerings, specialist skills and strong vendor partnerships, Infotech is well-positioned to remain a key player in South Africa’s evolving enterprise storage and data management landscape.