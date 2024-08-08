InfoVerge Solutions clarifies non-involvement in current biometric system implementation for Airports Company South Africa – automated border control e-gates, single-token

InfoVerge has sought legal counsel and instituted proceedings, wherein ACSA is one of the respondents.

InfoVerge Solutions, a reputable IT solutions provider, would like to address recent reports concerning the automated border control and biometric systems project at various airports across the country for Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). Our company was initially part of this landmark project, awarded to IDEMIA and InfoVerge as a 30% B-BBEE partner. However, due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, we have been sidelined. It is on this basis that we have sought legal counsel and instituted proceedings, wherein Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is one of the respondents.

As this matter is currently under legal dispute, we want to clarify that InfoVerge is not involved in any aspect of the ongoing implementation of the biometric systems at the airports. We have not participated in any activities related to the project implementation to date and are not responsible for any issues that may have arisen during its execution.

InfoVerge's primary concern is to maintain transparency and protect our reputation amid the current challenges faced by the project. We have full faith in the South African courts and the legal process and are confident that justice will prevail.

We appreciate the understanding and support of our clients, partners and the public during this time. InfoVerge remains committed to delivering high-quality IT solutions and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

For further inquiries, please contact our office:

Tel: (+27) 12 771 2142