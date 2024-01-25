Injini, Mastercard Foundation invite applications for edtech accelerator

Injini opens up applications for 2024 EdTech Accelerator Programme.

Non-profit organisation Injini, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has opened applications for the 2024 EdTech Accelerator Programme.

Launched last year, the initiative provides eligible local EdTech start-ups with direct grant funding, product quality evaluation, intensive skill development, coaching, mentorship, market research and access.

Edtech companies develop technology to enhance the learning experience. The cohort of start-ups that participated in the 2023 programme reached over 1.9 million new learners during the acceleration period, says Injini.

Participants in the 2024 programme can expect pedagogical evaluation and certification by EdTech Impact and Education Alliance Finland, along with customised market research support from Injini’s education innovation researchers.

The program also provides 'sponsored skills' (external consultants or experts to offer training, guidance, or hands-on assistance) to rapidly gain access to networking, learning courses, from Carnegie Mellon University's faculty, the chance to contribute to evidence documenting "what works" in African EdTech and equity-free venture funding exceeding R1m.

Krista Davidson, executive director of Injini, says Injini's extensive experience in delivering edtech acceleration support has been integral to the success of its 2023 EdTech Fellowship, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

Joseph Nsengimana, director of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning says the fellowship is "an excellent opportunity for South African edtech companies to access mentorship, networks and other resources to facilitate product improvement and scaling of their solutions".

Eligible edtech companies are encouraged to read more about the programme and apply here. Applications close on February 13, 2024.