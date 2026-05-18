Innovation, real-time payments are changing the game

Penny Langton, Senior Manager: Operations, Altron Fintech.

The way businesses send, receive and manage money is changing fast. What was once a back-office function is now a real-time engine at the heart of how modern businesses operate. For B2B retailers, the shift is both an opportunity and an imperative.

The settlement gap is an operational problem, not just a finance inconvenience

The South African B2B retail payment environment is still largely governed by batch EFT cycles, with T+2 settlements (meaning funds clear two business days after payment), which remains the norm for most supplier payments. This settlement lag is a systemic risk concern. The two-day gap is paid for on the operations floor, suppliers won't release stock without cleared funds confirmation, so inventory sits while payments clear, replenishment cycles break and logistics scheduling carries expensive uncertainty buffers.

Real-time payments is not just a consumer story

Real-time payment infrastructure was built on consumer use cases, but the rails that move a R50 person-to-person transfer are the same rails that can confirm a R500 000 supplier payment in seconds. SARB's NPS framework and the RTC stream were never consumer-only by design.

In B2B retail, confirmed payment releases stock, schedules deliveries, activates credit lines and closes purchase orders in ERP systems, a fill rate improvement, a working capital efficiency gain and a supplier relationship differentiator, all from the same underlying capability.

What the back end looks like when payments are instant

When payments are not instant, the operation runs on lag. Reconciliation happens in batches and decisions are made on yesterday's information. When payments are instant, that changes fundamentally. Picking and dispatch happen on certainty. Reconciliation becomes a continuous, automated matching process. The entire order-to-shelf cycle compresses, just-in-time replenishment becomes viable and buffer stock can be systematically reduced.

Refunds: A fraud risk and a process problem

In B2B retail, a refund is a working capital event with a supply chain consequence. Under batch EFT settlement, a credit sits in a clearing cycle just like the original payment, meaning reorder decisions and supplier reconciliations are made against a balance that doesn't reflect money already contractually owed back. Real-time refund processing closes that loop at the point of resolution – the credit reflects immediately, and the operational team can make the next reorder decision on an accurate balance.

Real-time data changes the quality of every decision

When payment confirmation is instant and feeds back into ERP and inventory systems in real-time, every confirmed payment becomes a data point, what sold, in what volume, at what margin, and at what time. The difference between acting on yesterday's data and this morning's is not incremental in fast-moving categories. Predictive analytics tools are amplifying this further, transforming the trading relationship from discrete transactional events into a continuous, data-sharing operational partnership.

Where getting payments right unlocks the most value

The highest value unlock is the purchase order to stock release cycle, getting payment confirmation to trigger stock release automatically. The second is reconciliation, consistently the most labour-intensive back-office function in B2B retail, and almost entirely a symptom of payment timing uncertainty. The third is supplier relationship leverage. Suppliers allocate their best terms to trading partners who are easiest to do business with, and payment reliability is the primary signal they use to make that assessment.

Altron FinTech delivers the payment infrastructure that makes this possible from debit order processing and transaction switching to omnichannel, PCI-DSS certified payment and collection solutions, all in an always-on, compliant environment built for B2B retailers operating at scale.

The game has changed. Are you playing?

The infrastructure is accessible. The tools exist. The regulatory direction is clear. The question for B2B retailers is not whether to modernise, it is how quickly they can, and with the right partner. Learn more: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0vmbwd0