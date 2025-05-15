inq. Group wins top honours for Innovation in Business Growth at Intelligent ICT Awards

Ralph Berndt and David Herselman.

inq. Group, which positions itself as a leader in intelligent connectivity and digital solutions, has been named the winner of the Innovation for Business Growth category at the prestigious Intelligent ICT Awards Africa, held on 8 May 2025.

The award recognises inq.’s groundbreaking work in transforming business connectivity, cloud and cyber security across the continent. With standout innovations such as the Malawi Feasibility Tool, Virtual Data Centre (VDC) and the ZamFreeWiFi initiative, inq. is helping African enterprises and underserved communities scale faster, operate more efficiently and embrace the digital economy.

From simplifying connectivity through automation and geospatial mapping to empowering SMEs with secure managed cloud and AI-driven cyber security services, inq.’s integrated approach is redefining digital transformation in Africa.

“This award is a reflection of the impact we are making in the real world,” said Ralph Berndt, Head of Sales and Marketing at inq. South Africa. “Our innovations are not just technical milestones but are strategic tools enabling businesses of all sizes to grow, adapt and thrive in highly competitive markets.”

inq.’s commitment to sustainable innovation also played a key role in securing the award. The ZamFreeWiFi initiative, which repurposes enterprise-grade WiFi equipment for public use in Zambia’s high-traffic areas, demonstrates how technology can be leveraged for environmental responsibility and digital inclusion.

“Whether it is helping SMEs modernise with hybrid cloud or bringing free WiFi to a student at a bus terminal, we see every challenge as an opportunity to build something better,” added Berndt. “Africa’s future is digital, and inq. is proud to be building the networks, platforms and partnerships that will take us there.”

With operations in over nine African countries, inq. continues to expand its footprint and deliver solutions tailored to local markets, combining connectivity, cloud, cyber security and edge AI to drive inclusive business growth.