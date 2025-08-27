Inspired Testing brings cutting-edge insights to three major cities in September

Join Inspired Testing for a community meet-up near you.

Inspired Testing, which positions itself as a leading specialist in QA, is hosting three community meet-ups in September, bringing together prominent software testing professionals in Centurion (4 September), Cape Town (10 September) and Johannesburg (18 September).

Timed around Software Tester's Day on 9 September, in partnership with their sponsor, BrowserStack, the events focus on the most pressing issues shaping software quality and testing's future, particularly GenAI and AI agents.

The AI revolution

The highlight across the meet-up events will be an AI and testing panel exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping quality assurance – from tooling and automation to team roles and future skills.

Leon Lodewyks, CTO of Inspired Testing, will facilitate the panel discussions with industry leaders in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Some panel experts include Jéhan Coetzee, Head of Consulting at Inspired Testing; Kamil Maharaj, Senior Quality Engineering Manager at Nedbank; Leela Putten, IT Specialist Consultant, IT Strategic Advisor, Educator and Conference Speaker at Qualiblaze; and Jarryd Billings, QA & RPA Manager at Telesure Investment Holdings.

"We're at a pivotal moment where AI is no longer a future concept but an active driver of change in how we test and deliver software quality," says Lodewyks. "This is about re-imagining the tester's role and preparing teams for a future where human insight and AI capability work together."

The timing is crucial. The World Quality Report 2024/25 shows AI is already integrated into 71% of quality engineering operations, with 73% citing it as a major test automation driver. Leapwork research reveals 79% of organisations have adopted AI-augmented testing tools.

Specialised technical sessions

Centurion and Johannesburg feature Principal Consultant Lungelo Shembe demystifying shift-right testing – the practice of testing in production through monitoring, log analysis, resilience testing and A/B testing to gather real-world insights that traditional methods can't provide.

Cape Town attendees will hear from Frans Botes, COO of Risk X, part of the Risk X Group, as he explores the intersection of quality and security testing, with a spotlight shifting-left and bridging the domains of quality assurance and secure coding practices with security unit testing.

Johannesburg and Cape Town will hear from David Burns, Head of Developer Advocacy at BrowserStack and chair of the W3C Browser Testing and Tools working group. Burns will highlight the security challenges that come with AI-powered agents gaining the ability to act, automate and connect with real-world tools.

He will introduce the Model Context Protocol (MCP), explain emerging threats such as malicious instructions hidden in tools or hijacked user sessions, and share practical strategies that organisations can use to safeguard against these risks.

The session will equip leaders and teams with the insights and frameworks needed to harness AI’s potential while keeping systems secure.

Industry expertise

A panel representing a diverse industry of bright minds is getting together in Centurion to focus on the impact of AI on careers and skillset. Is AI shaping your career, or breaking it? Coetzee will facilitate the panel, which includes Yashika Naidoo, QA Lead at Momentum; Mathew Zungu, Senior Solutions Consultant at Inspired Testing; and Marisa Levers, MD and Lead Consultant at Transformative Business Consulting.

"We recognise the growing need to collaborate around issues that shape our careers and long-term relevance," says Nadine du Toit, Managing Executive at Inspired Testing. "By sharing insights from our peers, we can collectively strengthen the QA profession."

Registration information

Attendance is free, but spaces are limited. Anyone looking to introduce, strengthen or mature quality within their organisation will find this valuable and is encouraged to attend.

Register for Centurion : Wednesday, 4 September 2025 – Momentum Campus

: Wednesday, 4 September 2025 – Momentum Campus Register for Cape Town : Wednesday, 10 September 2025 – Shoprite Academy

: Wednesday, 10 September 2025 – Shoprite Academy Register for Johannesburg: Wednesday, 18 September 2025 – Inspired Testing Offices

The software testing landscape is evolving rapidly – join the conversation shaping the future of quality assurance in South Africa.