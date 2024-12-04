Instructor-led training or self-study – which one is right for you?

Wayne Sinclair, Training Manager, Expleo. (Image: Supplied)

As the demand for software testing expertise grows, professionals in the industry face a key decision: should they pursue self-study or opt for instructor-led training (ILT) to achieve certification?

Learning is a personal journey; what works for me might not work for you. Both self-study and instructor-led training offer distinct advantages, but they cater to different learning styles and professional circumstances. While self-study is highly flexible, allowing learners to manage the pace and schedule, instructor-led training offers structured guidance from an experienced teacher.

However, when it comes to certain certifications, like those from ISTQB, the average learner is more likely to benefit from instructor-led training.

The advantages of self-study

One of the most appealing aspects of self-study is flexibility. Learners can set their schedules, which is especially useful for professionals with demanding work lives or irregular schedules. Self-study also tends to be more cost-effective than formal training programmes. With a wide variety of online courses, books and forums available, learners can access a wealth of information – often for free or at a minimal cost.

Another benefit is the ability to create a personalised study plan. Self-directed learners can focus on areas where they feel less confident, allowing for a more efficient and targeted approach. Additionally, in today's digital landscape, a vast array of resources – videos, articles and online communities – are just a click away.

The challenges of self-study

Despite its flexibility, self-study comes with significant challenges. One of the most common difficulties is the lack of a structured curriculum. Without a clear roadmap, it’s easy to become overwhelmed and unsure of what topics to prioritise. Another drawback is the absence of interaction. Unlike classroom settings where learners can engage in discussions, exchange ideas with peers and receive immediate feedback from an instructor, self-study can feel isolating.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle, however, is motivation. Wayne Sinclair, Training Manager at Expleo, emphasises that self-study requires a high level of self-discipline. “It’s easy to get distracted or lose focus without external accountability,” he says. Staying on track and maintaining momentum can be tough, especially when balancing work, family and social commitments.

The benefits of instructor-led training

Instructor-led training, by contrast, offers a structured environment that helps learners navigate complex topics with confidence. Sinclair explains that Expleo’s instructor-led training follows a set curriculum, ensuring that all the necessary content is covered logically and comprehensively. This is particularly important for certifications like ISTQB, where industry experts have carefully designed the syllabus to meet the needs of software testers.

The presence of an experienced instructor is another major advantage. Instructors bring their years of experience and expertise to the classroom, offering practical examples and personalised feedback. They can clarify difficult concepts and provide real-world insights, making the learning experience richer and more interactive. Instructor-led training also encourages group discussions and hands-on activities, which can deepen understanding and enhance retention.

Moreover, instructor-led training builds accountability. “Regular classes and assignments create a sense of responsibility,” Sinclair points out. “You’re more likely to stay on track and complete the course when you have scheduled sessions and deadlines.”

Drawbacks of instructor-led training

However, ILT is not without its drawbacks. Cost is often a primary concern. Sinclair acknowledges that formal training programmes have a price tag, especially when travel and accommodation are involved. Although many ILT sessions now take place online, reducing some of these costs, the financial commitment remains higher than self-study. Additionally, the time commitment required for ILT can be a challenge. Attendees must participate in sessions at specific times, which may not be ideal for everyone, especially those with busy schedules.

Another potential issue is the pace of instruction. Sinclair notes that the instructor sets the pace, which may not always align with individual learning needs. Some students may find the material moves too quickly, while others may feel it’s too slow.

Self-study vs instructor-led training for ISTQB certification

When it comes to ISTQB certification, Sinclair strongly leans toward instructor-led training. Although it’s possible to pass the exam through self-study, he warns that it can be challenging. He speaks from experience, having self-studied for some modules himself, but with the added benefit of access to experienced trainers and high-quality resources.

A common pitfall for self-studiers is relying on outdated or incomplete materials. Sinclair has seen learners struggle because they studied older versions of the syllabus or focused solely on high-level topics. “That’s not enough to pass the exam,” he explains. “It’s overwhelming, and many give up before they even sit for the test.”

At Expleo Academy, Sinclair and his team have developed courseware specifically designed to prepare candidates for the ISTQB exams. Their training includes a study guide, sample questions, and practical exercises that are tailored to the needs of modern software testers. “Our trainers have extensive industry experience,” says Sinclair. “They not only prepare you for the exam but also for real-world challenges in software testing.”

Final thoughts

For those pursuing ISTQB certification, Sinclair’s advice is clear. While self-study can work for some, it requires a significant investment of time and discipline, along with access to up-to-date resources. Instructor-led training, by contrast, provides a structured, supportive environment that helps learners succeed.

“Instructor-led training is more efficient and it gives you a much higher chance of passing the exam on the first try,” Sinclair concludes. “Given the demands of the software testing industry, it’s worth the investment.”