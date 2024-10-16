Intel and AMD form x86 advisory group

Tech giants unite to encourage innovation, growth within x86 ecosystem. (Image by: Business Wire)

Intel and AMD have established an x86 ecosystem advisory group to shape the future of this widely used computing architecture.



The two chip makers are the leading members of the new advisory, with other founding members including Broadcom, Dell, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Lenovo, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, and Red Hat.

The announcement was made at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference in Washington, by AMD CEO Lisa Su and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.



According to a statement, the advisory group will identify new ways to expand the x86 ecosystem by “enabling compatibility across platforms, simplifying software development, and providing developers with a platform to identify architectural needs and features to create innovative and scalable solutions for the future.”

Gelsinger said, “We are on the cusp of one of the most significant shifts in the x86 architecture and ecosystem in decades – with new levels of customisation, compatibility and scalability needed to meet current and future customer needs. We proudly stand together with AMD and the founding members of this advisory group, as we ignite the future of compute, and we deeply appreciate the support of so many industry leaders.”



AMD's Su added: “Establishing the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group will ensure that the x86 architecture continues evolving as the compute platform of choice for both developers and customers.”

Responding to the rise of ARM chips

Intel and AMD are competitors, but also collaborate on platform-level advancements, the introduction of standards, and security vulnerability mitigation within the x86 ecosystem.

Their joint efforts have shaped key technologies, including PCI, Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI), and the USB connectivity standard.

Industry pundits have commented that the x86 advisory group formation is a reponse to the growing competition from ARM-based chips, which are gaining traction in laptops and desktops.

ARM processors are system-in-package units that feature CPUs built on the "Reduced Instruction Set Computing" (RISC) architecture, which was developed by Arm Holdings, a British semiconductor design company.

ARM architecture was initially used in smartphones and mobile devices, but is now expanding into PCs and challenging the dominance of x86 chips. Apple has fully switched from Intel's x86 chips to ARM-based Apple CPUs, and Qualcomm is also producing ARM chips for Windows machines.