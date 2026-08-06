Intelligent automation will define the next decade of AutoID

Kitty Mhlongo, Marketing Manager, Kemtek.

For many organisations, bar code printers and scanners are viewed as everyday operational tools. Yet behind these seemingly simple technologies lies a sector that has evolved into a critical enabler of digital transformation, supply chain visibility and intelligent automation.

Kemtek’s Marketing Manager Kitty Mhlongo spoke to Edward Lee, Regional Sales Director at Argox, and Ethan Hu, Product Manager at Argox – a business that is celebrating 30 years in the AutoID sector this year – about how the industry has changed.

Mhlongo says: “Over the past three decades, the automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) industry has undergone a remarkable transformation. What began as a means of improving manual processes through basic bar code printing and scanning has evolved into a sophisticated ecosystem that connects people, assets, inventory and enterprise systems in real-time.”

As organisations across Africa accelerate their digital transformation journeys, AutoID technologies are becoming increasingly central to operational efficiency, business intelligence and competitive advantage.

According to Lee, the industry of 30 years ago looked very different from the connected environments businesses operate in today.

"In the mid-1990s, AutoID was primarily focused on improving manual processes and increasing efficiency through bar coding and scanning. System integration was limited, and data-driven decision-making was not yet a priority," he explains.

Today, however, AutoID technologies sit at the heart of modern business operations. Bar code printers, scanners and labelling solutions are no longer standalone devices. Instead, they form part of a broader digital ecosystem that integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, warehouse management platforms, analytics tools and cloud-based applications.

This shift has transformed identification technology from a support function into a strategic operational asset.

Visibility has become the new competitive advantage

In an increasingly global and fast-moving marketplace, visibility across supply chains has emerged as one of the most important differentiators between industry leaders and laggards.

Businesses that have real-time insight into inventory levels, asset locations and product movement are able to make faster decisions, reduce costly errors and respond more effectively to disruptions.

Lee believes visibility forms the foundation of operational excellence.

"When organisations know exactly where their products and assets are at any given moment, they gain greater control over their operations. That control leads to efficiency, compliance and, ultimately, better customer service."

The importance of traceability has become even more pronounced as organisations face growing regulatory requirements, increasing customer expectations and more complex global supply chains.

Solving persistent operational challenges

Despite significant technological advances, many businesses continue to face familiar operational hurdles.

According to Hu, inventory inaccuracies, warehouse inefficiencies, limited asset visibility, compliance challenges and inadequate traceability remain among the most common issues organisations encounter.

These challenges can have far-reaching consequences, from increased operating costs and lost revenue to diminished customer trust.

The good news is that many of these problems can be addressed through relatively straightforward improvements in data capture and identification processes.

"The fastest return on investment often comes from improving inventory accuracy and warehouse efficiency," says Hu. "Reducing shrinkage, minimising shipping errors and improving scanning and labelling accuracy can have a significant impact on profitability."

Even incremental improvements can deliver measurable financial benefits over time, making AutoID solutions one of the most practical starting points for organisations embarking on broader digital transformation initiatives.

Technology alone is not enough

While technology plays a critical role, successful implementations depend equally on strategy, integration and partnerships.

One of the most common mistakes organisations make, says Lee, is focusing solely on hardware acquisition rather than the broader operational objectives.

"A successful AutoID solution goes far beyond purchasing devices. Organisations need to understand their workflows, evaluate existing processes, integrate with current systems, train employees effectively and plan for future growth."

This is where partnerships become particularly valuable.

As a global manufacturer, Argox focuses on engineering reliable and innovative products. However, local implementation expertise is essential to ensure those solutions deliver meaningful business outcomes.

Strong partnerships between manufacturers, distributors and solution providers help bridge the gap between technology and operational reality. Customers benefit from globally developed innovations while receiving local deployment expertise, technical support, training and after-sales service.

For African organisations operating in diverse and often complex business environments, this combination of global technology and local knowledge is especially important.

Intelligent automation is the next frontier

Looking ahead, the AutoID industry is entering a new phase of evolution driven by automation, connectivity and data intelligence.

The convergence of AutoID technologies with the internet of things (IOT), cloud platforms, mobile device management and predictive maintenance capabilities is creating opportunities for organisations to automate processes at unprecedented levels.

Hu believes intelligent automation will be the defining trend of the next decade.

"We are seeing greater integration between AutoID technologies, IOT environments and enterprise systems. Smart warehousing, cloud-based device management and predictive maintenance are becoming increasingly common. As these technologies mature, the ability to capture accurate data seamlessly will become even more important."

At the centre of this transformation is data.

Real-time operational visibility enables businesses to forecast demand more accurately, optimise resources, improve planning and make faster, more informed decisions. As artificial intelligence and advanced analytics become more prevalent, the quality and accuracy of operational data will become a critical competitive asset.

Africa's growth opportunity

The potential impact of these technologies is particularly significant across Africa.

Rapid growth in retail, logistics, manufacturing and cross-border trade is creating increased demand for operational visibility, supply chain optimisation and digital business processes.

Lee sees substantial opportunities for organisations that embrace modern identification technologies as part of their broader digital transformation strategies.

"As African businesses continue to grow and compete in global markets, AutoID technologies will play an important role in improving efficiency, supporting digital transformation and enabling greater competitiveness."

For organisations considering investment in AutoID solutions, the message is clear: think beyond the device.

The most successful implementations are those aligned to long-term operational goals, supported by reliable technology, integrated with existing systems and backed by strong local expertise.

After three decades of evolution, AutoID has become far more than bar code printing and scanning. It has emerged as a foundational layer of digital business operations.

And as intelligent automation reshapes industries over the next decade, organisations that invest in visibility, data accuracy and connected operations today will be best positioned to thrive tomorrow.

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