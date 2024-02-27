Intelsat and Openserve Advance Connectivity Throughout South Africa

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, and South Africa’s largest telecommunications infrastructure provider Openserve renewed and expanded their longstanding relationship to include new hardware and satellite connectivity delivering even more reliable service around the country.

As part of the project, Intelsat will modernize more than 900 sites for Openserve, a subsidiary of Telkom SA SOC Ltd, that has the largest fixed broadband network in the country. The project will improve performance of the network and help deliver higher throughputs to end customers at a lower cost. This improved performance and modernization will enhance services to businesses, organizations and communities in the hard-to-reach areas.

“Through this renewed collaboration, Openserve will modernize its network infrastructure and tap into Intelsat’s advanced technology and global network, to deliver enhanced, highly reliable and dependable connectivity solutions that meet the evolving demands of enterprises, governments, businesses and communities across South Africa,” said Rhys Morgan, regional vice president EMEA sales, Intelsat.

The infrastructure upgrades are underway and are on track to be completed by the end of June 2024.