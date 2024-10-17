Intelsat Expands Cellular Opportunities to Nigeria and Neighbors

Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks, has unveiled a new satellite cellular backhaul service platform, located at the Open Access Datacenter (WIOCC) in Lagos, Nigeria, marking a major milestone in our efforts to enhance Nigeria and Africa’s connectivity infrastructure.
Despite notable progress, Sub-Saharan Africa remains a region with the widest usage and coverage gaps (59% and 15% respectively). Almost half of the 400 million people who lack mobile broadband coverage worldwide live in Sub-Saharan Africa. A major challenge in closing this gap, especially in rural areas, is that expanding mobile networks is often slowed by the high cost and slow pace of traditional infrastructure deployment methods and deterred by low returns on investment.
Intelsat CellBackhaul Nigeria, a fully managed cellular backhaul service, will support mobile network operators (MNOs) and internet service providers (ISPs) in Nigeria and West Africa by helping them overcome challenges related to expanding mobile coverage in the region, enabling rapid and cost-effective network expansion via Intelsat’s satellite and terrestrial network. The new Nigeria solution will be added to the existing platforms in several other African countries delivering services to millions of people across thousands of cell towers.
“This is a great day for Intelsat, Nigeria and West Africa, bringing new capabilities and solutions to the market. Satellite technology is critical to closing the digital divide. To connect unconnected populations in rural and remote locations, satellite backhaul is often the most viable option for a rapid, reliable, cost-effective connectivity solution,” Rhys Morgan, RVP, EMEA, Intelsat.
