Interoperability for business success

Turn obstacles into opportunities with the right omnichannel conversation management tools.

Interoperability – the capability of a software system to interact and operate cohesively with other products or systems – is an essential element for businesses operating in a connected world. It allows different technologies to communicate and work together seamlessly, creating efficiencies and driving innovation. But today, interoperability can often feel like a distant reality rather than best practice.

It's not uncommon for one organisation to use several different communication platforms throughout the business. From Microsoft Teams to Zoom Meetings, Webex and more, conversation data is stored in different places and formats, creating fragmentation when it’s time for consolidation. While the idea of managing conversation data across these diverse platforms can be overwhelming, interoperability can support business growth and turn obstacles into opportunities with the right omnichannel conversation management tools.

“CallCabinet compliantly and securely records all conversations across any platform and any device,” explains Ravel Todd, CMO at CallCabinet. “For a complete overview of the organisation, conversation data – structured or unstructured – is aggregated from the communications platforms and can then be visualised through business intelligence dashboards.”

Even though various communication platforms offer the ability to record and analyse data, the tools available are platform-specific. They also have storage or period limitations, referred to as convenience recording, which is problematic when you take into account that certain South African businesses are required by law to retain records (depending on the relevant legislation, industry or business) for many years to remain within mandated requirements.

How to handle legacy data

One of the biggest challenges faced by businesses is the migration of encrypted legacy call recording data from outdated platforms. Legacy systems often run on outdated software that doesn't integrate well with newer technologies, which ultimately leads to data silos where the information is isolated and cannot be easily accessed or analysed as part of the total business intelligence.

“We assist businesses by compliantly migrating call recording data from any legacy or proprietary system into the CallCabinet cloud for comprehensive analysis and extraction of insights from every conversation that has been stored,” Todd adds. She unpacks two specific use cases where interoperability led to business success.

First, companies within a conglomerate. These companies were traditionally expected to acquire and maintain their own communication platforms as well as any recording or analytics capabilities for it. “The advent of the cloud, however, significantly changed the potential for how these corporate conglomerates can streamline their data operations,” says Todd. CallCabinet worked with one particular conglomerate that needed a call recording and analytics solution that could be deployed across every company in the group, all located in different geographical locations. The challenge was that it couldn’t disrupt day-to-day operations or incur additional unnecessary costs. They seamlessly deployed a single, flexible, unified and standardised call recording and analytics solution across the group’s companies – delivering it all through a single-pane-of-glass view that displayed conversations across the entire group for all companies, regions, departments, teams or down to individuals.

The second use case was for a leading financial institution that needed to standardise compliant call recording and analytics across multiple communication platforms. “We provided a call recording solution that included cloud-based storage, retrieval and processing of all conversation data being captured,” explains Todd. “By meticulously supporting every data regulation the institution adhered to, the company could easily customise recording policy settings for individual departments, across all communication platforms being recorded.”

There’s no question that interoperability and flexibility is key for any type of business operating in a mixed communications platform environment, across any geographical location. By unifying conversation data and providing actionable insights, the right interoperable compliant solution won’t let legacy or proprietary conversation data remain hidden from the business intelligence required – it’s added to the collective data pool, empowering organisations to optimise resources, enhance operational efficiency and navigate regulatory landscapes with ease.

Embracing interoperable cloud-based compliant call recording and analytics solutions is not just a choice, it's a strategic imperative for businesses looking to thrive in today’s complex and ever-changing communication and compliance-laced ecosystems.