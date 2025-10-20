InterSystems and Google Cloud Integrate InterSystems HealthShare with Google Cloud’s Healthcare API

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider managing over one billion health records worldwide, today announced a new partnership that integrates InterSystems HealthShare with Google Cloud. Announced at HLTH, this collaboration aims to deliver a scalable, real-time, harmonized data foundation for generative and agentic AI applications.

The partnership addresses one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare IT: fragmented and inconsistent data. By combining InterSystems expertise in data harmonization, identity resolution, and interoperability with Google Cloud’s broad suite of AI-enabled analytics and search capabilities and secure infrastructure, healthcare organizations can now unlock the full potential of AI with clean, unified, and actionable data on a proven, enterprise-grade cloud platform.

“AI is transforming healthcare, but it can only succeed when it’s grounded in reliable, actionable data,” said Don Woodlock, head of Global Healthcare Solutions at InterSystems. “By integrating HealthShare into Google Cloud’s comprehensive health data and AI ecosystem, we are helping organizations ensure their data is interoperable and responsibly managed. This means providers can focus on improving workflows and delivering smarter care.”

InterSystems HealthShare provides aggregation, normalization, de-duplication, patient identity resolution, terminology mapping, and EHR-specific accelerators across diverse data sources. Integrated into Google Cloud’s Healthcare API, these capabilities empower customers to:

Build a Scalable Data Foundation: Create a harmonized and FHIR-ready data foundation for research, operations, and clinical decision-making, leveraging the power of Google Cloud's AI Optimized infrastructure and BigQuery for massive-scale analytics.

Leverage Advanced AI: Utilize leading generative and agentic AI models, including the Gemini family of models, on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform for decision support, administrative automation, and population health initiatives.

Improve Interoperability and Security: Enhance data exchange with existing systems and standards to enable coordinated care, all while benefiting from Google Cloud’s industry-leading security and compliance framework.

“Healthcare organizations want to adopt AI solutions that are safe, responsible, and immediately useful,” said Aashima Gupta, global director, Healthcare Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “InterSystems is delivering a platform that simplifies data preparation and enables organizations to unlock the full value of their information by combining HealthShare’s unique data curation with Google Cloud's advanced data processing and AI/ML capabilities."

The offering is available immediately through a bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model, with Google Cloud Marketplace availability in North America expected in Q1 2026 and global rollout to follow. For more information, please visit our partner website.