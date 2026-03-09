InterSystems Appoints Former NHS and Mass General Leader Dr. Tim Ferris as Vice President, Healthcare Practice

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than one billion health records globally, today announced the appointment of Tim Ferris, M.D., as Vice President, Healthcare Practice. The announcement comes as healthcare leaders gather for the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.

In this role, Dr. Ferris will leverage his comprehensive view of the industry to help drive the clinical and strategic direction of the company’s healthcare solutions worldwide. Drawing on his vast experience, he will serve as a strategic advisor to global health systems and governments, engineer targeted technology solutions based on real-world executive needs, advance his academic research on health data architecture and lead public discourse on the intersection of AI and care delivery.

Dr. Ferris brings a unique global perspective to InterSystems that is virtually unmatched in healthcare. His career spans 30 years as a practicing primary care physician, executive leadership at prestigious U.S. health systems, macro-level technology governance for the U.K. government and incubating AI health-tech startups.

“Very few leaders in the world have viewed healthcare from as many critical vantage points as Dr. Ferris,” said Don Woodlock, President of InterSystems. “Tim has treated patients as a frontline physician, overseen thousands of physicians at one of the most respected hospital systems in the world, directed national health policy in the U.K. and incubated cutting-edge AI startups. These experiences make him the perfect leader to help architect technology solutions that truly work for every stakeholder in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Most recently, Dr. Ferris served as president of healthcare at Red Cell Partners, a technology incubator and investment firm. Prior to that, as the national director of transformation at England’s National Health Service (NHS), he managed a $2.5 billion budget and led a massive acceleration of frontline digitization. His tenure included expanding the NHS App to serve more than 40 million citizens, migrating national data services to the cloud and facilitating groundbreaking data agreements with leading global tech and biotech companies.

Before his transformative work with the NHS, Dr. Ferris served as CEO and chair of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization and senior vice president for population health at Mass General Brigham. In those roles, he oversaw 3,000 physicians and led an accountable care organization that achieved top national performance on quality metrics while generating over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings for taxpayers.

A recognized leader in health IT and a Harvard-trained physician, Dr. Ferris became a professor of medicine at Harvard University in 2018. He has authored more than 120 publications on quality measurement, health information technology and population health, and currently serves in an advisory role for Stanford University.