InterSystems Honored with Four 2026 Best in KLAS Awards

InterSystems earns four Best in KLAS awards for 2026

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than one billion health records globally, today announced it has received four Global 2026 Best in KLAS awards. The company earned a #1 ranking for Acute Care EHR in Asia, Oceania, and France, as well as for Shared Care Records in Europe.

Best in KLAS is KLAS Research’s annual recognition of top-performing healthcare technology and services solutions, based entirely on feedback from healthcare provider organizations. Awards are given within defined software and services market segments evaluated by KLAS Research using a standardized methodology that reflects customer experience and performance. In addition to U.S. market segments, KLAS also recognizes top-performing solutions through its Global (Non-U.S.) Best in KLAS Awards, which are based on feedback from healthcare organizations outside the United States and evaluated using the same research framework.

InterSystems was honored with four 2026 Global Best in KLAS awards:

InterSystems TrakCare® received three separate Best in KLAS designations for Acute Care EHR in France, Asia, and Oceania, a rating that reflects strong feedback from healthcare organizations within each of these markets.

Shared Care Records (Europe): InterSystems HealthShare® was recognized as Best in KLAS for Shared Care Records in Europe for the third consecutive year, following prior wins in 2024 and 2025, based on feedback from healthcare organizations across the region.

"At InterSystems, our mission has always been to build solutions as a joint effort with real end users on their real problems and opportunities in their world. Receiving four Best in KLAS awards is incredibly validating because these honors aren't decided by a panel of judges—they come directly from the feedback of the clinicians and healthcare leaders who use our technology every day," said Don Woodlock, President of InterSystems. "These awards are a testament to our customers' partnership and our team's dedication to technical excellence and customer success."

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

The complete 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Global Software Report can be found here.