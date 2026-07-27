InterSystems Launches Data Studio AI Assistant to Accelerate Enterprise Data Exploration and Insights

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering some of the world's most important applications, today announced the general availability of InterSystems Data Studio™ AI Assistant, a new generative AI-powered extension for InterSystems Data Studio that helps organizations more easily understand, navigate, query, and visualize data through natural language interactions.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production deployments, many are discovering that the greatest challenge is not the AI model itself, but providing AI systems with access to trusted, current, and business-ready information. Enterprise data is often fragmented across applications, databases, cloud services, files, data warehouses, and departmental silos, making it difficult for users and AI systems to generate reliable insights.

“Organizations are increasingly looking for ways to turn their data into actionable intelligence without adding complexity,” said Scott Gnau, Senior Vice President, Data Platforms at InterSystems. “InterSystems Data Studio AI Assistant brings generative AI directly to a trusted data foundation, enabling users to interact with information more naturally while maintaining the governance, security, and controls enterprises require.”

Unlike AI solutions that require organizations to assemble and maintain multiple tools, InterSystems Data Studio AI Assistant is embedded within the broader InterSystems Data Studio platform. This enables organizations to combine AI capabilities with a common, integrated data layer that supports consistent access to trusted information across users, applications, analytics platforms, and AI systems.

Built as an optional extension for InterSystems Data Studio and available as a fully managed service, AI Assistant provides interactive assistants and agents that help users explore both structured and unstructured data, discover available information assets, generate visualizations, and accelerate data analysis. The solution includes out-of-the-box agents as well as a flexible multi-agent framework that enables organizations to create custom assistants tailored to specific business requirements.