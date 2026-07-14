InterSystems Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Electronic Health Records

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than one billion health records globally, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Electronic Health Records (EHR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714349759/en/

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner’s market view.

“Healthcare organizations are under pressure to modernize while continuing to deliver safe, reliable care every day,” said Don Woodlock, President of InterSystems. “The strength of our approach has always been combining proven global scale, deep interoperability, and enterprise-ready AI capabilities that help clinicians and organizations modernize at their own pace while continuing to provide world-class care for their patients.”

InterSystems continues to be at the forefront of interoperability in regional and national health information exchanges and regulatory approvals through their EHR’s recent European Union Class IIa Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification. With deployments in 29 countries outside the United States, InterSystems brings a globally proven approach to delivering interoperable, adaptable healthcare technology.

InterSystems continues to invest significantly in advancing its EHR capabilities, supported by flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hybrid, vendor-managed, and public cloud models, continuous enhancements delivered through a bimonthly release cycle, and predictable subscription and SaaS pricing models that include advanced AI capabilities. This progress is reflected across both platforms:

InterSystems IntelliCare™ is a next-generation EHR designed with AI at its core. The platform is tailor-made to help healthcare organizations improve productivity, streamline clinical workflows, and reduce administrative burden through embedded artificial intelligence and automation.

InterSystems TrakCare® is a proven, comprehensive healthcare information system used globally by over 600 hospitals. TrakCare supports integrated care delivery across hospitals, community settings, and national health systems, providing a unified patient record and interoperable platform for coordinated care.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Electronic Health Records, Veronica Walk, Jonathan Rivera, 6 July 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.