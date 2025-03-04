InterSystems Unveils IntelliCare: A Next-Generation, AI-Powered Electronic Health Record

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider managing over one billion health records globally, today announced the launch of InterSystems IntelliCare, an AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and healthcare information system designed to fundamentally change the way clinicians, administrators, and patients engage with healthcare technology.

Introduced at HIMSS25, IntelliCare brings next-generation AI capabilities to EHRs, delivering streamlined workflows, reduced administrative burden, enhanced patient interactions, and improved operational efficiency—all while maintaining rigorous human oversight for accuracy and safety. Built on InterSystems industry-proven TrakCare electronic medical record, IntelliCare is designed specifically for healthcare systems undergoing rapid digital transformation and seeking modern, seamlessly connected solutions without the constraints of legacy systems.

“IntelliCare represents the next step in the evolution of EHRs,” said Don Woodlock, head of global healthcare solutions at InterSystems. “By building an EHR solution with AI at its core, we’re helping healthcare providers focus on what matters: More face time with patients and less screen time.”

“AI is a seismic shift in healthcare technology,” said Jusup Halimi, President Director of EMC Healthcare. “With its advanced AI functionality and decades of proven reliability, InterSystems IntelliCare was the obvious choice to provide our hospitals with the most advanced solution available.”

InterSystems IntelliCare will streamline the EHR experience by integrating AI-driven intelligence across clinical, administrative, and financial workflows. Healthcare systems leveraging IntelliCare can benefit from:

AI-Driven Efficiency . IntelliCare harnesses generative AI to eliminate administrative inefficiencies, allowing clinicians to spend more time interacting with patients instead of navigating complex data entry screens. Its AI Assistant enables natural language commands and automatic patient history summarization.

. IntelliCare harnesses generative AI to eliminate administrative inefficiencies, allowing clinicians to spend more time interacting with patients instead of navigating complex data entry screens. Its AI Assistant enables natural language commands and automatic patient history summarization. Enhanced Patient Engagement . IntelliCare fosters more natural interactions between patients and providers by removing the need for data entry during office visits. With real-time capture and generation of encounter notes powered by ambient listening and AI-driven documentation tools, clinicians can focus on meaningful conversations with their patients instead of being bogged down by note-taking during visits.

. IntelliCare fosters more natural interactions between patients and providers by removing the need for data entry during office visits. With real-time capture and generation of encounter notes powered by ambient listening and AI-driven documentation tools, clinicians can focus on meaningful conversations with their patients instead of being bogged down by note-taking during visits. Optimized Healthcare Operations . Designed to support healthcare administrators and IT teams, IntelliCare streamlines workflows, reduces operational inefficiencies, and facilitates interoperability between systems. Using AI to prepopulate the codes required for billing within the end-to-end revenue cycle management solution helps optimize financial operations and reduce errors while accelerating reimbursement cycles.

. Designed to support healthcare administrators and IT teams, IntelliCare streamlines workflows, reduces operational inefficiencies, and facilitates interoperability between systems. Using AI to prepopulate the codes required for billing within the end-to-end revenue cycle management solution helps optimize financial operations and reduce errors while accelerating reimbursement cycles. A Future-Ready EHR. Unlike legacy systems, IntelliCare is built with interoperability at its core, seamlessly integrating with existing healthcare IT infrastructures. The solution is available for on-premises, cloud, or SaaS deployment, ensuring flexibility for organizations of all sizes.

InterSystems IntelliCare is available now in the Middle East, Oceania, Latin American, and Southeast Asian markets. InterSystems will showcase IntelliCare at HIMSS25, offering attendees a firsthand look at its AI-powered capabilities. For a full schedule of InterSystems HIMSS25 activities or to coordinate a meeting, please visit: www.intersystems.com/himss/#meet-with-us