Introducing New York Golf Club and Player Roster

Cohen Private Ventures (CPV), the family office of Steven A. Cohen, is proud to officially unveil New York Golf Club (NYGC) and its four-player roster of PGA TOUR stars featuring Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick and New York-native Cameron Young ahead of the inaugural 2025 TGL presented by SoFi season.

New York is synonymous with world class, and its golf scene is no exception. Steeped in the history of the sport, with some of the greatest and most iconic courses in the world, NYGC is ready to build upon its rich legacy of golf and redefine what it means to be a golf club representing a city known for its constant reinvention. NYGC is excited to represent the tri-state area in this innovative and accessible version of the sport.



“New Yorkers expect and deserve the best, and we couldn’t be more excited to have four of the best players in the world serve as an extension of the thriving golf and sporting culture of our city and region,” said Steve Cohen, owner of the NYGC and the New York Mets. “Rickie, Xander, Matt, and Cameron’s unwavering dedication to the sport, successful track records, and passion for winning is undisputable, and we look forward to watching them compete on golf’s newest stage.”

New York City is the greatest city in the world, and NYGC embraces the privilege and responsibility that comes with representing the five boroughs and surrounding communities. NYGC will build upon our world-class golfing and sports heritage to deliver a team New York fans can be proud of.

NYGC’s logo is inspired by New York’s state bird, the Eastern Bluebird. These birds are commonly found where forests meet fields, and particularly on golf courses. Our design features a dynamic swinging club crafted into the form of a wing with four grooves, one for each of our players. The circle pays homage to the circles on our scorecards and the iconic NYC Subway circle.

Fowler is one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR. Since turning professional in 2009, he has recorded 10 professional wins, including the 2015 PLAYERS Championship. His most recent title came at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in July. Fowler brings a wealth of team golf experience as a veteran of five U.S. Ryder Cup teams, three U.S. Presidents Cup teams, one World Cup, Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams from his time as an amateur player. He also represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I am thrilled to be joining New York Golf Club for the inaugural TGL season,” said Fowler. “It is an incredible opportunity to represent one of the greatest cities in the world, and I look forward to competing in 2025.”

Schauffele, currently No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has been a top-10 player in the world for the better part of the last five years and regularly placing in the Top 10 of major championships. Since turning professional in 2015, he has recorded seven PGA TOUR titles, two DP World Tour wins and an Olympic Gold Medal in Tokyo. He was named the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2016-2017 and represented the U.S. in two Presidents Cup teams and two Ryder Cup teams.

“I’ve built my career on a foundation of hard work, grit, and determination, which couldn’t better reflect the people of New York City,” said Schauffele. “It’s a true honor to both grow the game and represent this incredible city.”

Fitzpatrick became England’s first major champion since 2016 when he won the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, joining Jack Nicklaus as the only players to have won a U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur at the same venue. Since turning professional in 2014, Fitzpatrick has recorded two PGA TOUR titles and eight international victories, and represented England on three European Ryder Cup teams. His most recent PGA TOUR victory came at the RBC Heritage in April 2023.

“Working with the team at Cohen Private Ventures on the launch of New York Golf Club has been an incredible experience,” said Fitzpatrick. “New York is one of the greatest cities in the world, and I could not be more excited to continue to deepen my connections there.”

The New York-native Young is quickly becoming a fan favorite on the PGA TOUR. In 2022, Young earned Rookie of the Year honors when he became the seventh player since 1980 to collect five runner-up finishes in a season, including a second-place finish at The Open Championship and tying for third at the PGA Championship. He made his debut on the Presidents Cup team in 2022. Cameron’s father David Young, recently retired after over 20 years as Sleepy Hollow Country Club’s Head Golf Professional.

“Having grown up a New Yorker, first learning to play at Sleepy Hollow, the opportunity to represent New York Golf Club feels surreal,” said Young. “Alongside Rickie, Xander, and Matt, I am confident we are going to be a highly competitive team in the upcoming TGL season.”

