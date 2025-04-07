Introducing vivo V50 Lite 5G: Sleek powerhouse with flagship-level features

V50 Lite 5G.

vivo South Africa unveils the vivo V50 Lite, the newest addition to its V50 Series. Designed for those who demand both power and elegance, this mid-range smartphone delivers flagship-level battery life and an enhanced photography experience, all wrapped in a sleek, ultra-slim design.

Power that lasts

At the core of the vivo V50 Lite is a commitment to power, speed and reliability. The 6 500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge delivers exceptional endurance without compromise. With up to five years of battery health and 1 700 full charge cycles, longevity is built into its DNA. The 90W FlashCharge(1) ensures the V50 Lite powers up from 0% to 100% in under an hour.(2) And for those who need continuous power on the go, Reverse Charging turns the V50 Lite into a power hub – effortlessly charging headsets, Android or Apple devices via USB-C connectivity.

Beyond battery, the V50 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 for fast connectivity, smooth multitasking and effortless gaming and social media scrolling. The vivo V50 Lite also features Memory Booster with Extended RAM, RAM Saver and App Retainer, enhancing system performance for smooth multitasking. With these innovations, users can enjoy a hassle-free experience without the need to manually close background apps, ensuring consistently smooth performance for up to 60 months.(3) And to elevate the experience further, dual stereo speakers with 400% volume ensure crystal-clear audio – enhancing gameplay precision, music depth and cinematic immersion.

Built for resilience, the V50 Lite features a comprehensive cushioning structure, SGS 5-star drop resistance,(4) and military-grade certification,(5) which has undergone over 70 rigorous tests, including drop and twist assessments, ensuring durability in every scenario. With IP65 dust and water resistance, it is protected against rain, coffee spills and dust exposure, making it a reliable companion for any environment.

Ultra slim, ultra stylish

The V50 Lite defies expectations with its ultra-slim design. Built on vivo’s proprietary Linglong architecture, the V50 Lite features a lightweight stacked design, allowing it to be even thinner than its predecessor despite major upgrades in battery life and imaging. It innovatively houses the large 6 500mAh battery in its 7.79mm(6) body, taking ultra-slim design to the next level, proving that power doesn’t have to come at the cost of elegance.

Adding a touch of sophistication, the metallic high-gloss frame delivers a futuristic and premium feel. Its polished surface reflects light beautifully, creating a dynamic visual effect that shifts under different lighting conditions. This fine detailing enhances the phone’s luxurious appeal while ensuring a smooth, refined grip.

A display that stands out

The flagship-level P-OLED display takes immersion to new heights, boasting ultra-narrow bezels that push the screen-to-body ratio to an impressive 94.2%. The 6.77-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED Punch-Hole Display offers a borderless, cinematic experience, while its peak brightness of 1 800 nits ensures vivid clarity even under intense sunlight. For enhanced eye comfort, the SGS Low Blue Light Certification minimises eye strain, allowing users to indulge in extended viewing with ease.

Beyond the display, design extends to the camera with the stunning Glow Ring, a decorative element that creates lustrous light-and-shadow effects. The matte metal texture reflects light at every angle, emitting a mesmerising brilliance that’s impossible to ignore.

Completing the aesthetic excellence are two nature-inspired colour options. Titanium Gold, inspired by desert twilight, fuses cutting-edge technology with warmth and elegance, perfect for those seeking a refined yet powerful look. Meanwhile, Phantom Black captures the enchanting beauty of the night sky, with a deep black base infused with a subtle purple gloss, creating a luxurious and futuristic shimmer under shifting light.

Every moment is perfectly captured

The vivo V50 Lite has a 50MP7 Sony IMX882 camera, ensuring every shot is rich in detail, depth and vibrancy – even in challenging lighting conditions. Whether capturing breathtaking landscapes, dynamic cityscapes or candid moments, the advanced sensor delivers crystal-clear images with lifelike clarity. For those looking to preserve genuine moments without interruption, the 2x Golden Portrait feature doubles the magnification, bringing subjects closer without compromising image quality. Whether it’s a playful pet, a spontaneous family moment or an energetic child, this feature lets you capture intimate and expressive portraits without disrupting the scene. Selfie lovers can expect great results with the 32MP8 Ultra Clear Front Camera. Enhanced by portrait-grade beautification algorithms, every self-portrait is refined with natural skin tones, precise details, and perfectly balanced background elements, turning every selfie into a keepsake. For portrait perfection, the studio-quality Aura Light Portrait(9) elevates lighting to professional standards. The newly upgraded nano-scale light guiding technology softens and evenly distributes light, eliminating harsh shadows and overexposed areas. Whether in low-light or backlit conditions, every portrait appears naturally radiant, ensuring flawless, well-lit shots anytime, anywhere. Expanding creative possibilities, the 8MP(10) 120° ultra wide-angle lens captures stunning, expansive shots with rich detail and depth – perfect for landscapes, group photos and immersive cityscapes.

The AI Image Studio(11) introduces intelligent tools for effortless photo enhancement. AI Erase 2.0 removes unwanted passersby with a single tap, ensuring that every shot remains distraction-free. Meanwhile, AI Photo Enhance(12) automatically analyses and fine-tunes brightness, contrast, colour saturation and white balance – delivering professionally optimised photos with zero effort. From breathtaking landscapes to intimate portraits, the vivo V50 Lite’s advanced imaging system transforms every moment into a work of art.

AI-powered intelligence

The vivo V50 Lite introduces a suite of AI-powered features designed to elevate your smartphone experience and boost your efficiency. Acting as your reliable mobile companion, the vivo V50 Lite makes everyday tasks simpler and smarter. With the Circle to Search with Google(13) feature, you can easily circle or tap any text or image on your screen to instantly search for relevant information on Google. Whether browsing the web or reading documents, simply highlight unfamiliar words or concepts to access detailed explanations at your fingertips. The Live Text(14) feature allows for quick and accurate text recognition directly from the interface. Need to extract text from an image or album? Just tap on the photo, and the text is instantly extracted for you – no need for additional apps. In multilingual environments, AI Screen Translation(15) takes the hassle out of translation, seamlessly offering on-screen translations without the need for a separate app. When it comes to managing your photos, Album Intelligent Classification enhances image organisation by intelligently tagging and categorising images, making it easier than ever to search and access your content. With an expanded tag library, including categories like people, pets, buildings, motorcycles and ships, your photo album experience is both smarter and more efficient. Album Memories adds a creative touch to your photos and videos, transforming your memories into personalised video compilations with intelligently matched music, special effects and styles.

Introducing the AI SuperLink,(16) an AI-revolutionised experience that ensures you stay connected without interruptions. Whether you're in an elevator or underground parking lot, this feature intelligently recognises your network environment and automatically switches to the optimal network cell. As you exit an elevator or move into an area with better reception, your connection is seamlessly restored – ensuring uninterrupted calls wherever you go.

Availability and pricing

vivo V50 Lite is now available through all major network providers at a recommended retail price of R12 999.

Customers who purchase the vivo V50 Lite on or before 6 June 2025 will automatically receive one free accidental damage repair within 180 days of purchase, plus an additional one-year warranty – no activation required. This added peace of mind reflects vivo’s commitment to reliable, long-term support.

Globally recognised for its outstanding after-sales service, vivo goes even further with added benefits like free labour on repairs, complimentary postal services and in-box accessories such as a protective TPU cover and screen protector.

(1) This product is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 90W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use.

(2) Data is obtained from vivo's laboratory tests and refers to stand-by conditions only. Test environment: Ambient temperature 25°C±1°C. Test condition: Equipped with a vivo 90W charger and with 1% charged device. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage.

(3) Sixty-month/six-year smooth experience indicates that this product has passed the 60-month smoothness testing in vivo laboratory test environments through the optimisation of software, hardware and other comprehensive technologies. However, 60-month/six-year smooth experience does not guarantee absolute freedom from lag. Actual experience may vary due to differences in network environments, individual usage habits and other factors.

(5) This product is certified by Swiss SGS (five-star drop resistance) and military-grade drop resistance. Lab tests include multi-angle drops, height resistance and repeated drops. Actual performance may vary. As a precision device, it still risks damage from drops or impacts – handle with care.

(6) Actual dimensions may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method and material supplies.

(7) Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

(8) Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

(9) Single-colour Aura Light can be enabled or disabled, but intensity cannot be adjusted.

(10) Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage.

(11) AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance require a network connection.

(12) The model for export sales does not support colourisation of black and white photos/old photos. Old Photo Colorization and AI Photo Enhance/Super Clear Imaging are two separate features. AI Photo Enhance is available for all photos.

(15) The content provided by the AI features is for reference only. vivo does not make any commitments, guarantees or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the content provided by the AI features. The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, usage scenarios, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use.

(16) Actual performance will vary slightly due to differences in high coverage frequency bands, regulations and other factors in different countries/regions.