Introducing vivo Y28: Ultimate blend of style, power, three-month accidental protection

vivo Y28.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get better, vivo adds another exciting smartphone to its Y-series – the Y28. This powerhouse boasts an ultra-slim body paired with a massive 6 000mAh battery, setting a new standard for style and performance. With the Y28, vivo proves once again why the Y-series is "Y so Cool". To top it off, the Y28 comes with three-month accidental protection, giving you peace of mind as you enjoy your new smartphone.

Sleek design meets unmatched battery life

The vivo Y28 is sleek with its ultra-slim 7.99mm body,(1) housing a 6 000mAh battery(2) while weighing just 199 grams. It’s the biggest battery you will find in this price range, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day without compromising on design.

The Y28 features a striking metallic high-gloss frame and a slim curved body that exudes a premium look and feel. The rear camera module’s dynamic design is enhanced by dynamic light, syncing with your music, notifications and photo countdowns.

Choose your style

Available in two trendy and unique colours, the Y28 is as stylish as it is functional. The Gleaming Orange edition is inspired by the first light of dawn, featuring Flowing Glitter Particle technology that creates a mesmerising shimmer. The Agate Green edition, inspired by agate stones, uses Glitter AG Technique for a delicate sparkle that’s resistant to dirt, wear and fingerprints.

“vivo’s smartphone range has consistently evolved to meet the demands of our discerning users,” said Tony Shi, General Manager at vivo South Africa. “With the Y28, we’re offering a beautifully crafted smartphone that not only looks good but delivers an exceptional user experience.”

Performance that keeps up with your life

The 6 000mAh battery is built to last, with a four-year battery health guarantee(3) that ensures it retains at least 80% of its capacity after 1 600 charge cycles – double the industry standard. And with 44W FlashCharge,(4) quick top-ups are effortless, so you can get back to what matters most in no time.

The Y28 is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM5 and 256GB of storage, offering smooth performance and plenty of space for all your apps, photos and more. Its sunlight eye protection screen, featuring a 90Hz refresh rate(6) and high brightness mode, delivers clear visuals and reduces eye strain, even under bright sunlight. Additionally, with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification,(7) your eyes are protected from harmful blue light, allowing you to enjoy your phone comfortably for longer.

For an immersive audio experience, the Y28 comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by a 300% audio booster. The 50MP HD main camera captures every detail with precision, while the 8MP front camera, equipped with Aura Screen Light, enhances your selfies, ensuring bright and vibrant portraits.

Built to last

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, the Y28 handles heavy games and demanding applications with ease, delivering smooth gameplay and responsive performance. vivo’s commitment to durability shines through with the Y28’s IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance – the highest in its price range. It’s built to withstand everyday accidents, ensuring your phone stays protected.

Exclusive offers and services

Purchase the Y28 before 30 November 2024 and receive gifts and services valued up to R6 999. This includes three months of accidental protection, which covers one free repair within 90 days of device activation for accidental, physical or liquid damage. The Y28 also comes with a 44W flash charger. Plus, vivo offers free collection and delivery for maintenance through their official website, with no labour costs on all repair work.

The vivo Y28 is available across all major networks in South Africa, priced at R6 999.

(1) The Agate Green edition of Y28 is 7.99mm thick, while the Gleaming Orange edition is 8.09mm thick.

(2) The typical battery capacity is 6 000mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 5 870mAh.

(3) According to tests conducted at vivo labs, the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 1 600 complete charge cycles, which is approximately equivalent to about four years of use based on a simulation of a user's daily behaviour (fully charging and discharging the battery once a day). The abovementioned data was obtained from vivo labs, not as a quality guarantee in daily use. Actual performance may vary.

(4) Y28 is equipped with a vivo standard charger which supports a charging power of up to 44W. The actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes, and subject to actual use. Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests.

(5) 8GB extended RAM is realised by software.

(6) Only specific apps support 90Hz. In different apps or game interfaces, the screen refresh rate and touch sampling rate may be slightly different.

(7) The TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification is passed when the eye protection mode is turned on and the eye-care effect is set in the strongest mode.