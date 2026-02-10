Intuit Mailchimp Unlocks a New Era of Profitable Ecommerce Marketing with Advanced, Data-Driven Capabilities

Built to deliver ROI for less cost, Intuit Mailchimp now combines unified data with powerful automation across email and messaging. Product innovations available in 185 countries and territories across North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced a set of Mailchimp product innovations that unlock profitable growth for ecommerce businesses. Powered by the Intuit platform, the enhancements include more ways for merchants to connect their data and activate omnichannel campaigns driving up to 30x ROI for ecommerce customers1 without the added price or complexity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260210726144/en/

For small and mid-market online sellers, customer acquisition and growth are becoming harder to measure and optimize. Only 33% of marketers say their pre-opt-in messaging is highly aligned, making it difficult to see which efforts drive orders and where revenue is being lost. Without a unified view of their data, merchants lack clear attribution and ROI insight. Email remains a core revenue driver for 69% of marketers, but maximizing its impact increasingly depends on unified data and automation that help teams focus investment on what works and drive measurable growth.

“Ecommerce marketers are under pressure to show every campaign’s impact on revenue,” said Diana Williams, VP of Product, Intuit Mailchimp. “With this release, Mailchimp customers will reap the benefits of 26% more ecommerce triggers—bringing advanced data, automation, and analytics into a single platform helping businesses execute quickly, run sophisticated campaigns, and see exactly how their marketing drives ROI.”

New capabilities designed for ecommerce growth

The newly-introduced capabilities directly address the core problems ecommerce businesses report today: limited time, lack of marketing expertise, uncertainty about ROI, and fragmented data across multiple platforms.

Turn data into sales: Building on the enhanced Shopify integration, Mailchimp’s Site Tracking Pixel and new connections to reviews platforms like Yotpo and Judge.me pull consented ecommerce and sentiment data into one place. Marketers can build smarter segments (such as high-value buyers, at-risk customers, or shoppers likely to purchase next) and power advanced automations without stitching together multiple tools.

Reach customers across channels and tie campaigns directly to sales: Expanded SMS coverage across Europe2, SMS instant opt-in via popups, and unique discount codes in SMS automations and forms help brands reach their customers across the world on mobile while helping enable consent collection and precisely tracking which campaigns drive orders. Enhanced transactional messaging through a unified API lets developers trigger critical notifications while marketers manage on-brand content in Mailchimp.

Know what’s working and optimize with confidence: A revamped omnichannel marketing dashboard unifies email, SMS, automation performance, and ecommerce events in a single view. Marketers can see which messages and journeys are generating revenue, where customers are dropping off, and how to optimize spend across channels.

Migrate to Mailchimp without slowing down: New migration tools and ecommerce-specific support make it easier for customers moving to Mailchimp to bring over contacts, segments, templates, and key flows with minimal downtime.

AI that goes from insight to execution: Mailchimp turns your data into action with predictive analytics to spot high-value and at-risk customers, AI-powered tools to quickly build on-brand content and reusable templates, and a ChatGPT integration that helps you create, refine, and launch data-backed omnichannel campaigns across email, SMS, and automations.

Demonstrated ROI for ecommerce businesses

Mailchimp already delivers measurable results for ecommerce customers, and the new capabilities are built to amplify that impact. Consider Gruppo Terroni, a hospitality group based in Toronto and Los Angeles that used Mailchimp’s ecommerce automations with their Shopify-connected store to target lapsed wine club members. Their single segmented campaign, which offered instant access to a library of wine guides, resulted in a 77% open rate and a 28% click-through rate, driving $8,000 in monthly recurring revenue.

Accessing these tools by switching to Mailchimp is easier than ever. "I was so blown away," says Ali Mann of Kaylin + Kaylin Pickles, a Mailchimp customer that switched from Klaviyo in 2025 to reduce costs and access more strategic support. The brand's first campaign was live in under a month and their open rates more than doubled.

Ecommerce customers reported an average of 16 hours saved per week after implementing Mailchimp3, while Mailchimp SMS ecommerce users saw up to 22x ROI4after launching their first SMS Marketing campaign. And Mailchimp customers that connect their accounts with Shopify are seeing up to a $41 return on investment for every dollar spent with Mailchimp5.

“We’re a global business available in nearly every country across the world, and we’re delivering incredible ecommerce innovation that delivers real ROI,” said Ciarán Quilty, Senior Vice-President for International, Intuit. “We’re giving small and mid-size businesses connected data, automation and AI that simply work together, so switching to Intuit Mailchimp isn’t just the easy choice today, it's essential for their growth tomorrow.”

By tying advanced marketing capabilities to commerce outcomes and Intuit’s broader financial platform, Mailchimp helps digital-sales businesses not only run better campaigns but also operate more profitable, data-driven companies.

Availability

The new ecommerce-focused capabilities, including the Mailchimp proprietary Site Tracking Pixel, expanded SMS and transactional messaging, the omnichannel marketing dashboard, and enhanced migration tools, are expected to begin rolling out globally starting February 10th for eligible Mailchimp plans.

1 Based on all ecommerce revenue attributable to paid plan users’ Mailchimp campaigns from August 2024 - August 2025. ROI calculation requires an ecommerce store that is connected to a Mailchimp account. Results vary.

2 SMS marketing from Mailchimp is currently available in 37 countries and territories globally, including 34 in Europe with this month’s expansion into Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Lithuania, Jersey, Isle of Man, Guernsey, Albania, San Marino, the Faroe Islands, Moldova and Gibraltar.

3 Ecommerce customers who report time savings after implementing Mailchimp, cite an average of 16.4 hours saved per week across audience management, email & SMS content creation, campaign setup and management, and reporting and analytics.

4 Up to 22x ROI: Based on ecommerce revenue attributable to Mailchimp users’ SMS Marketing campaigns and Mailchimp SMS spend (not including plan cost) within one year of launch of first SMS campaign from 10/01/24 to 10/17/25. ROI calculation requires an ecommerce store that is connected to a Mailchimp account. Excludes Short code SMS. Results may vary.

5 The data referenced is based on Intuit data only and does not include or reflect Shopify data.